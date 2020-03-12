Mia Yim se qualifie pour le match n ° 1 du Contender’s Ladder au NXT Takeover: Tampa

Comme on le voit sur l’émission WWE NXT de mercredi soir, Mia Yim s’est qualifiée pour le match n ° 1 du Contender’s Ladder au NXT Takeover: Tampa. Yim a vaincu Dakota Kai pour gagner une place dans le match de classement.

Yim rejoint Chelsea Green en tant que participants confirmés pour le match:

. La tentative de RaquelWWE de prêter main forte à @DakotaKai_WWE se retourne rapidement. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rFZM9K1GWv

– WWE (@WWE) 12 mars 2020

Pouvez-vous CROIRE @MiaYim viré du Kairopracteur?! Dakota ne peut pas. # WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/8VcBml9DeT

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 12 mars 2020

Contrairement à ce à quoi ça ressemble, c’est @MiaYim qui s’est tenu debout et DEFEATED @DakotaKai_WWE pour passer au #WWENXT #WomensTitle #LadderMatch du Contender n ° 1! @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/pLirVKYv6f

– WWE (@WWE) 12 mars 2020

Le #HBIC est #NXTTakeOver: lié à Tampa. #WWENXT @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/AQUZqtx9Zu

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 12 mars 2020

