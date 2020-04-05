Mick Foley demande à Vince McMahon de participer au WrestleMania “Boneyard Match” de l’année prochaine, Sheamus / McIntyre

Mick Foley, membre du Temple de la renommée de la WWE, a tweeté ce qui suit, demandant en plaisantant à Vince McMahon s’il pourrait participer au WrestleMania “Boneyard Match” de l’année prochaine:
Un appel urgent à @VinceMcMahon #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/W68ONhoj13
– Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) 5 avril 2020
Sheamus a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant qu’il est «incroyablement fier» de Drew McIntyre:
Incroyablement fier de ce gars. #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/p1TZ23noXF
– Sheamus (@WWESheamus) 5 avril 2020
