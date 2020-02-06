Mise à jour post-blessure sur la superstar NXT Karen Q

Karen Q a subi une autre opération plus tôt dans la journée. Ensuite, elle a noté sur son compte Twitter que l’opération avait réussi, vous pouvez consulter le post ci-dessous:
La chirurgie a réussi! Et j’ai des souvenirs !! Merci pour tous vos vœux et votre soutien! ❤️❤️ # karenqcomeback https://t.co/YlNSrabrOF pic.twitter.com/Wc2rBp46aj
– Karen Q (@karenmeee) 5 février 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e3b8ffc9aa82_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances