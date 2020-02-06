Mise à jour post-blessure sur la superstar NXT Karen Q

Karen Q a subi une autre opération plus tôt dans la journée. Ensuite, elle a noté sur son compte Twitter que l’opération avait réussi, vous pouvez consulter le post ci-dessous:

La chirurgie a réussi! Et j’ai des souvenirs !! Merci pour tous vos vœux et votre soutien! ❤️❤️ # karenqcomeback https://t.co/YlNSrabrOF pic.twitter.com/Wc2rBp46aj

– Karen Q (@karenmeee) 5 février 2020

