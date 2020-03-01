Nouveau champion du monde ROH couronné – Détails

Par
Breaking News
-

Lors de l’événement ROH Gateway to Honor de samedi soir, Rush a effectué le tombé sur PCO dans un match à triple menace pour remporter à nouveau le championnat du monde ROH.

Le champion du monde NWA Nick Aldis est intervenu pendant le match et a frappé le PCO avec le titre. Ceci marque le deuxième règne du Championnat du Monde ROH de Rush.

Vous pouvez consulter quelques photos et vidéos du match ci-dessous:

. @ThisIsHaskins est prêt à quitter #GatewayToHonor le nouveau champion du monde ROH!

Regardez toute l’action maintenant! https://t.co/vS7fcMBTTh pic.twitter.com/YcKyNcBWoQ

– Lutte ROH (@ringofhonor) 1 mars 2020

Nick Aldis frappe le PCO avec le titre à #GatewaytoHonor pic.twitter.com/u3JJDHbaCx

– Lutte ROH (@ringofhonor) 1 mars 2020

… Et NOUVEAU CHAMPION DU MONDE ROH – RUSH! pic.twitter.com/SDHCKeOGIa

– Lutte ROH (@ringofhonor) 1 mars 2020

NOUVEAU CHAMPION DU MONDE ROH @rushtoroblanco !! #GATEWAYTOHONOR pic.twitter.com/KxBuquSNUV

– Lutte ROH (@ringofhonor) 1 mars 2020

