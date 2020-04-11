NXT Faction “Appelé” à la marque SmackDown – Détails à l’intérieur

Ce soir sur SmackDown, nous avons vu les débuts de SmackDown de «The Forgotten Sons» (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler et Jaxson Ryder). Le trio était séparé de NXT avant l’événement de ce soir. Steve Cutler et Wesley Blake ont battu The Lucha House Party pour décrocher leur première victoire sur la marque bleue.

Oublié. Pas plus.

SUIVANT sur #SmackDown! @TheWWEBlake @SteveCutlerWWE @JaxsonRykerWWE pic.twitter.com/8AkgXe0GNW

– WWE (@WWE) 11 avril 2020

. @ SteveCutlerWWE va droit à @LuchadorLD alors que les #ForgottenSons font leur DÉBUT sur #SmackDown! @TheWWEBlake @JaxsonRykerWWE pic.twitter.com/Kc2rr0Q31Y

– WWE (@WWE) 11 avril 2020

LE ROI DES CORDES! #SmackDown @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/GQJsvvzxdD

– WWE (@WWE) 11 avril 2020

