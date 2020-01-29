Petey Williams et autres confirmés pour l’événement PPV “One Night Only” de TNA

Petey Williams participera à l’événement à la carte «One Night Only» de la TNA lors du week-end de WrestleMania 36 à Tampa, en Floride.
Il rejoint Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin et D’Lo Brown & Ken Anderson des As et 8 comme ceux déjà confirmés pour le show:
RUPTURE: Le seul vrai maître du Destroyer canadien @iPeteyWilliams est officiel pour TNA: Il n’y a pas de place comme à la maison le 3 avril dans le cadre de @wrestlecon!
Obtenez vos billets ICI: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/aErlPxFB9I
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 28 janvier 2020
