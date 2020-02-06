PHOTO: le dos de Cody Rhodes s’accroche après le segment AEW Dynamite “Lashing”

Comme on l’a vu lors du segment de l’événement principal AEW Dynamite de mercredi soir, MJF a donné à Cody Rhodes «10 coups de fouet» avec une ceinture. Après le segment, AEW a tweeté la photo suivante du dos de Cody:

# 10Lashes pic.twitter.com/c0pZTdopUS

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 6 février 2020

