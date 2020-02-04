PHOTO: Natalya souffre d’un oeil au beurre noir avec Asuka

Natalya a subi un oeil au beurre noir lors de son match contre Asuka lors de l’épisode Raw de lundi.
Natalya a montré les dégâts qui lui ont été causés par la championne de la WWE Women’s Tag Team dans ce post sur Twitter, ce qui a conduit à un échange entre les deux stars:
Nous ne faisons que commencer, @WWEAsuka. 🧾 pic.twitter.com/gLz5ZgACNf
– NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) 4 février 2020
mauvaise personne avec 🤬. https://t.co/KURhmrESAr
– NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) 4 février 2020
Coupez le BS, s’il vous plaît. https://t.co/5raCjps2R9
– NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) 4 février 2020
