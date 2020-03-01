PHOTOS: Cody Rhodes lance un nouveau tatouage de cou choquant à la révolution AEW

Par
Breaking News
-

Au cours de l’événement à la carte AEW Revolution, Cody Rhodes a présenté un nouveau tatouage au cou. Le tatouage représente le logo American Nightmare.

Le tatouage est la vraie affaire et le travail à l’encre a été réalisé par Craig Brock chez Ink of Dagger Tattoo.

Regardons de plus près la nouvelle encre de @CodyRhodes.
Gracieuseté de @craigbrocktattoo @inkanddaggertattoo pic.twitter.com/XmMoe1UqgS

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

Vos pronostics pour ce match, Arn? #AEWRevolution

➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/CQ4k2rEmt0

– Lutte TDE (@tde_wrestling) 1 mars 2020

