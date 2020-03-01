PHOTOS: Cody Rhodes lance un nouveau tatouage de cou choquant à la révolution AEW

Au cours de l’événement à la carte AEW Revolution, Cody Rhodes a présenté un nouveau tatouage au cou. Le tatouage représente le logo American Nightmare.
Le tatouage est la vraie affaire et le travail à l’encre a été réalisé par Craig Brock chez Ink of Dagger Tattoo.
Regardons de plus près la nouvelle encre de @CodyRhodes.
Gracieuseté de @craigbrocktattoo @inkanddaggertattoo pic.twitter.com/XmMoe1UqgS
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020
Vos pronostics pour ce match, Arn? #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/CQ4k2rEmt0
– Lutte TDE (@tde_wrestling) 1 mars 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e5b3c9b0dc05_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances