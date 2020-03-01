PHOTOS: l’acteur Stephen Amell accompagne Cody Rhodes sur le ring à AEW Revolution

Certains d’entre vous ont peut-être remarqué que la star de Arrow, Stephen Amell, est apparue lors de l’événement à la carte AEW Revolution de samedi soir. Amell faisait partie de l’entourage de Cody Rhodes pour son match contre le MJF. Pour ceux qui ne l’ont pas vu, la chanson thème d’entrée de Cody a été jouée en direct par le groupe Downstait.
Vous pouvez consulter quelques photos d’Amell lors de l’événement ci-dessous:
Toutes les stars sortent pour @AEWrestling. Ravi de vous rencontrer @StephenAmell! pic.twitter.com/fGp3Q4BUru
– Josh Shernoff (@SoSaysShernoff) 1 mars 2020
@mattofwar Stephen Amell était avec @CodyRhodes ce soir et je l’ai raté pic.twitter.com/WbqsHaLfuk
– Adam Sullivan (@ superbatom182) 1 mars 2020
@StephenAmell est à #AEWRevolution pour soutenir son ami @michaelrosenbum en portant un chapeau @leftonlaurel. #ThingsThatMakeMeHappyRightNow pic.twitter.com/7lvNHQA5mg
– Zane Desjarlais (@ NeverShutsUp07) 1 mars 2020
Cette entrée de malade. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/M9vYUOjOyL
– Catch au Quotidien (@OfficielCAQ) 1 mars 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e5b53e8b64a4_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances