Plus de figurines inégalées AEW dévoilées lors de la foire du jouet de New York 2020 (Photos)

Au salon du jouet de New York, le samedi 22 février, d’autres figurines d’action de la série «AEW UNRIVALED» ont été dévoilées.

De nouvelles figurines pour The Lucha Bros, MJF, Adam «Hangman» Page, Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley et une réplique de jouet du Championnat du Monde AEW figuraient parmi celles présentées lors de l’exposition.

Comme indiqué, dans l’épisode de mercredi d’AEW Dynamite, les premières figurines d’action «AEW UNRIVALED» ont été dévoilées lors d’un segment mettant en vedette les meilleures superstars Kenny Omega, Cody et Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks et Chris Jericho.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous, gracieuseté du compte Twitter Ringside Collectibles, les nouvelles figurines d’action AEW UNRIVALED présentées au New York Toy Fair aujourd’hui.

#AEW World Heavyweight Championship Toy Wrestling Belt présenté au NY Toy Fair 2020! Par #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys!

– Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) 22 février 2020

#AEW Unrivaled 2 #MJF présenté au NY Toy Fair 2020! Par #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @The_MJF

– Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) 22 février 2020

#AEW Unrivaled 2 #DustinRhodes présenté au NY Toy Fair 2020! Par #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @dustinrhodes

– Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) 22 février 2020

#AEW Unrivaled 2 #PentagonJR présenté au NY Toy Fair 2020! Par #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @PENTAELZEROM

– Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) 22 février 2020

#AEW Unrivaled 2 #ReyFenix ​​présenté au NY Toy Fair 2020! Par #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @ReyFenixMx

– Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) 22 février 2020

#AEW Unrivaled 2 #HangmanAdamPage présenté au NY Toy Fair 2020! Par #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @theAdamPage

– Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) 22 février 2020

#AEW Unrivaled 2 #JonMoxley présenté au NY Toy Fair 2020! Par #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @JonMoxley

– Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) 22 février 2020