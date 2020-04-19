Plusieurs matchs annoncés pour la diffusion AEW Dynamite de mercredi

par

AEW a envoyé un tweet aujourd’hui, révélant que Wardlow sera en action dans l’épisode d’AEW Dynamite de mercredi. Les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour l’émission:

* Match de quart de finale du tournoi de championnat TNT: Dustin Rhodes contre Kip Sabian
* Match de quart de finale du tournoi de championnat TNT: Sammy Guevara contre Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy contre Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee en action
* Kenny Omega en action
* Wardlow en action

