Plusieurs matchs annoncés pour la diffusion AEW Dynamite de mercredi

AEW a envoyé un tweet aujourd’hui, révélant que Wardlow sera en action dans l’épisode d’AEW Dynamite de mercredi. Les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour l’émission:
* Match de quart de finale du tournoi de championnat TNT: Dustin Rhodes contre Kip Sabian
* Match de quart de finale du tournoi de championnat TNT: Sammy Guevara contre Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy contre Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee en action
* Kenny Omega en action
* Wardlow en action
La semaine prochaine sur Dynamite, #MrMayhem @RealWardlow sera en action!
Regardez #AEWDynamite tous les mercredis soirs sur @TNTDrama 8e / 7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/8EKupqbT8Z
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 18 avril 2020
