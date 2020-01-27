Plusieurs nouvelles statistiques intéressantes de la WWE Royal Rumble dévoilées + vidéos en surbrillance

Le champion du monde des poids lourds de la WWE, Brock Lesnar, a égalé le record du plus grand nombre d’éliminations au Royal Rumble de la WWE en un seul match à 13.
Bianca Belair et Shayna Baszler sont devenues co-détentrices du plus grand nombre d’éliminations dans un match de Royal Rumble féminin à 8 chacune.
Vous pouvez voir ci-dessous quelques vidéos des moments forts du match Royal Rumble féminin:
Vous pouvez voir ci-dessous quelques vidéos des moments forts du match Royal Rumble masculin:
La WWE a publié la vidéo suivante, examinant quelques nouveaux ajouts au réseau WWE:
