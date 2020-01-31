Poppy participera au NXT Takeover: événement à Portland, Finlay en forme pour subir une intervention chirurgicale

Poppy se produira à l’événement WWE NXT Takeover: Portland le 16 février.
Le producteur de la WWE, Fit Finlay, subira bientôt une opération de remplacement de l’épaule.
Voici les 10 meilleures émissions du réseau WWE de cette semaine:
1. Royal Rumble 2020
2. WWE 24: WrestleMania New York
3. Les mondes entrent en collision
4. Avant-spectacle Royal Rumble
5. Royal Rumble 2019
6. Chronique de la WWE: John Morrison
7. Royal Rumble 2018
