Poppy participera au NXT Takeover: événement à Portland, Finlay en forme pour subir une intervention chirurgicale

Par
Breaking News
-

Poppy se produira à l’événement WWE NXT Takeover: Portland le 16 février.

Le producteur de la WWE, Fit Finlay, subira bientôt une opération de remplacement de l’épaule.

Voici les 10 meilleures émissions du réseau WWE de cette semaine:

1. Royal Rumble 2020
2. WWE 24: WrestleMania New York
3. Les mondes entrent en collision
4. Avant-spectacle Royal Rumble
5. Royal Rumble 2019
6. Chronique de la WWE: John Morrison
7. Royal Rumble 2018

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e3374bf799b6_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR