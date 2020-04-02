Programmation pour la WWE NXT de la semaine prochaine

L’épisode de WWE NXT de la semaine prochaine mettra en vedette deux matchs qui devaient avoir lieu à NXT TakeOver: Tampa.

Voici la programmation:

