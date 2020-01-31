Quatre matchs confirmés pour le WWE SmackDown de ce soir

La WWE a confirmé quatre matchs pour l’émission SmackDown de ce soir. Elles sont:
* Roman Reigns et The Usos contre King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler et Robert Roode
* Shorty G contre Sheamus
* Braun Strowman contre Shinsuke Nakamura – Championnat intercontinental
* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match on the Line: Heavy Machinery vs Lucha House Party vs The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Revival
WWE SmackDown sera diffusé en direct de Tulsa, Oklahoma.
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e33be5e75f22_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances