Quatre matchs confirmés pour le WWE SmackDown de ce soir

Par
Breaking News
-

La WWE a confirmé quatre matchs pour l’émission SmackDown de ce soir. Elles sont:

* Roman Reigns et The Usos contre King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler et Robert Roode
* Shorty G contre Sheamus
* Braun Strowman contre Shinsuke Nakamura – Championnat intercontinental
* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match on the Line: Heavy Machinery vs Lucha House Party vs The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Revival

WWE SmackDown sera diffusé en direct de Tulsa, Oklahoma.

