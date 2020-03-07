Que s’est-il passé après que WWE SmackDown soit sorti de l’air? (Vidéo)

Par
Breaking News
-

Après que l’émission de WWE SmackDown de cette semaine ait été coupée, Bray Wyatt a affronté Daniel Bryan.

Wyatt a battu Bryan avec une sœur Abigail.

Vous pouvez regarder une vidéo du segment ci-dessous:

#thefiend @WWEBrayWyatt remporte la victoire sur @WWEDanielBryan après que #smackdown ait disparu #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/iB5ofZfSUv

– salut son Kevin (@ kmc4201992) 7 mars 2020

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e6335fbaad02_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances