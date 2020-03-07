Que s’est-il passé après que WWE SmackDown soit sorti de l’air? (Vidéo)

Après que l’émission de WWE SmackDown de cette semaine ait été coupée, Bray Wyatt a affronté Daniel Bryan.
Wyatt a battu Bryan avec une sœur Abigail.
Vous pouvez regarder une vidéo du segment ci-dessous:
#thefiend @WWEBrayWyatt remporte la victoire sur @WWEDanielBryan après que #smackdown ait disparu #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/iB5ofZfSUv
– salut son Kevin (@ kmc4201992) 7 mars 2020
