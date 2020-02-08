Qui est le prochain pour Goldberg? | eWrestlingNews.com

Comme indiqué précédemment sur eWN, Goldberg apparaîtrait dans l’épisode de Friday Night Smackdown de ce soir pour révéler «Who’s Next?».
QUI EST LE PROCHAIN?!? @ Goldberg. #Remettre à sa palce. MAINTENANT! pic.twitter.com/YpOdy2waxy
– WWE (@WWE) 8 février 2020
Goldberg est apparu par satellite et a déclaré qu’après avoir regardé le Royal Rumble, cela lui avait donné le désir de faire un retour. Cependant, son habituel suspect Brock Lesnar est préoccupé, alors il vise un autre champion, le champion universel «The Fiend» Bray Wyatt. Découvrez le clip ci-dessous:
“VOICI VOS ACTUALITÉS: #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt, VOUS ÊTES LA SUITE!” – @Goldberg #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QDQxuCB6IH
– WWE (@WWE) 8 février 2020
