Randy Orton a un message pour Matt Riddle

Au cours du week-end dernier, Matt Riddle et Pete Dunne ont vaincu Kyle O’Reilly et Bobby Fish pour devenir les nouveaux champions par équipe NXT Tag. Jedusor s’est rendu sur Twitter pour célébrer avec une photo.
Cela semble avoir attiré l’attention du multiple champion du monde de la WWE, Randy Orton, qui a répondu ce qui suit: «Je vous détestais. Maintenant je comprends. Bonne chance. Aussi f * ck off. ” Orton et Riddle ne sont pas entrés en contact sur WWE TV depuis la série Survivor l’année dernière lorsque Riddle a épinglé Orton lors d’un match de la série Survivor.
Je te détestais. Maintenant je comprends. Bonne chance. Baise aussi. https://t.co/rsfDz8cCDG
– Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) 18 février 2020
Lisez aussi: The Big Show dit que Randy Orton et Seth Rollins sont les «deux meilleurs de l’industrie»
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e4c04549e767_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances