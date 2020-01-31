Rapport de blessure NXT: mises à jour sur Tommaso Ciampa, Trent Seven et The Undisputed Era

Le dernier rapport sur les blessures NXT fournit des mises à jour sur Tommaso Ciampa, Trent Seven et The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong et Bobby Fish). Vous pouvez regarder la vidéo ci-dessous:

* Tommaso Ciampa a eu besoin de trois agrafes pour refermer sa blessure à la tête.

* Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish et Roderick Strong avaient des marques et des ecchymoses. Pour le moment, aucune autre mise à jour sur l’état des blessures.

* Trent Seven a aggravé un larynx meurtri, sera évalué plus en détail.

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e33d13644ffd_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances