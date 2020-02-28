REGARDER: La conférence de presse complète de la NWA Crockett Cup

La NWA a publié la vidéo suivante, montrant leur conférence de presse pour la Coupe NWA Crockett. Le presseur, qui a eu lieu jeudi, mettait en vedette Nick Aldis et Marty Scurll.

La Crockett Cup a lieu le 19 avril à College Park, en Géorgie:

