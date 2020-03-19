REGARDER: Premier aperçu du Big Show Show sur Netflix

Le premier aperçu de la prochaine sitcom des studios WWE, The Big Show Show, est sorti.

La nouvelle série Netflix fait ses débuts le 6 avril. Netflix a publié une nouvelle vidéo Quoi de neuf sur Netflix pour avril 2020, qui présente des images de l’émission. Vérifiez-le:

