Renee Young réagit à la victoire de Jon Moxley au championnat du monde AEW, Arn Anderson / AEW

Par
Breaking News
-

Renee Young, qui était dans les coulisses d’AEW Revolution, s’est rendue sur Instagram pour commenter Jon Moxley remportant le championnat du monde AEW:

Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition du «Coin des entraîneurs» d’Arn Anderson ci-dessous:

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e5c1c1803eb5_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances