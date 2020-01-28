Report – Andrade suspendu pour violation de la politique de bien-être de la WWE

Le champion des États-Unis Andrade a été suspendu par la WWE pour avoir enfreint la politique de bien-être de l’entreprise, selon Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Selon le rapport, Andrade a été informé de la suspension ce matin. Pour le moment, on ne sait pas pour quelle substance il a été testé positif.

Comme on le voit dans l’épisode de Monday Night Raw de ce soir, Andrade a été disqualifié lors de son match de championnat des États-Unis contre Humberto Carrillo. Après le match, Carrillo a livré le Hammerlock DDT sur Andrade sur le béton. Vous pouvez regarder cela ci-dessous:

C’est ce que vous appelez 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏. # RAW @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/egnzJwwdBZ

– WWE (@WWE) 28 janvier 2020

Cela a été fait en raison de son radiation des programmes de WWE Television pour sa suspension de 30 jours. Le personnel d’eWN fournira des mises à jour dès qu’elles seront disponibles.

