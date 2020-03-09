Résultats de la chambre d’élimination de la WWE: AJ Styles contre Aleister Black, un grand nom apparaît

AJ Styles contre Aleister Black dans un match No DQ a eu lieu lors de l’événement à la carte de la WWE Elimination Chamber à Philadelphie, en Pennsylvanie, au Wells Fargo Center sur le réseau WWE.

Le concours a été réservé après l’épisode de Raw de lundi où Black a dû battre Karl Anderson et Luke Gallows avant de subir une défaite rapide contre Styles.

Le match s’est terminé lorsque Luke Gallows et Karl Anderson ont attaqué Black jusqu’à ce que The Undertaker sorte et frappe un chokeslam à Styles qui a permis à Black d’obtenir la victoire.

. @ WWEAleister DRIVES @AJStylesOrg à travers une table dans cette bataille #NoDisqualification à #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/8zIdmrHEyG

– WWE (@WWE) 9 mars 2020

L’ENTREPRENEUR EST ICI !!! # WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/xvKQg9UgYz

– WWE (@WWE) 9 mars 2020

L’assaut est en cours… # WWEChamber @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/LTBZfDyqvg

– Univers WWE (@WWEUniverse) 9 mars 2020

GAGNER À TOUT PRIX est l’état d’esprit de @ WWEAleister dans celui-ci. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/AQ1ke9zj6a

– WWE (@WWE) 9 mars 2020

