Résultats de la révolution AEW: 29 févr.2020

AEW a apporté au monde une révolution de lutte, et maintenant il entre dans une nouvelle phase! Que se passera-t-il lorsque tous les titres seront en ligne?

RÉSULTATS OFFICIELS

Le Buy-In: SoCal Uncensored VS The Dark Order; L’Ordre des Ténèbres gagne.Dustin Rhodes VS Jake Hager; Hager gagne.Sammy Guevara VS Darby Allin; Allin gagne. Championnats du monde par équipes AEW: Page du pendu et Kenny Omega VS The Young Bucks; Page & Omega remportent et conservent les championnats du monde par équipe AEW. Championnat du monde féminin AW: Nyla Rose VS Kris Statlander; Nyla gagne et conserve le championnat du monde féminin AEW. Cody Rhodes VS MJF; MJF gagne.PAC VS Orange Cassidy; PAC gagne. Championnat du monde AEW: Chris Jericho VS Jon Moxley; Moxley gagne et devient le nouveau champion du monde AEW.

JOUER PAR JEU

C’est le Preshow AEW!

Disponible sur YouTube officiel d’AEW, regardez les récapitulatifs, la discussion et l’analyse de toutes les actions qui sont sur le point de se produire le Leap Day!

Le Buy-In commence!

Avant leur match de rancune très attendu, Tony Schiavone interviewe le SCU dans les coulisses. Christopher Daniels est peut-être encore plus excité que Frankie Kazarian et Scorpio Sky. C’est parce que pendant les 8 dernières semaines, The Dark Order fait des promesses vides et diffuse des demi-vérités. Cela se termine ce soir! Parce que SCU aura le Ring General au bord du ring pour aider ses gars à mettre fin à l’Ordre des Ténèbres une fois pour toutes! Mais Scorpio et Kaz estiment que Daniels doit rester dans les coulisses.

Quelle? Achètent-ils dans la propagande de l’Ordre des Ténèbres? Ce n’est pas ça, c’est juste pour le meilleur intérêt de Daniels. Son meilleur intérêt est l’équipe! Mais puisque Scorpion et Kaz ne bougent pas, Daniels concède. Il restera en arrière, et ses garçons disent qu’ils ont ça. Mais jouent-ils simplement dans les plans de Evil Uno et Stu Grayson?

SoCal Uncensored VS The Dark Order!

SCU voit Uno et Grayson avoir à nouveau les Beaver Boys, Alex Reynolds et John Silver comme gardes du corps. Alors, ils frappent à travers eux! Et puis nous avons une bagarre! SCU a l’Ordre des Ténèbres sur les cordes puis à l’extérieur du ring mais l’Ordre des Ténèbres riposte. Kaz enfonce Grayson dans les barrières tandis que le Scorpion jette la main sur Uno. Grayson revient dans le ring et Kaz suit, la cloche sonne et nous commençons!

Kaz frappe Grayson avec une corde à linge! Et coudes arrière! Kaz recule, soulève les genoux et les cordes à linge! Les fans sont tirés pour “S C U!” comme Kaz apporte Grayson. Grayson se balance, des canards Kaz mais des ceintures Grayson. Kaz arrête le rouleau et le Scorpion se glisse dedans. Grayson se heurte à une butée sur les cordes et Scorpion le repousse! Kaz German Suplexes Grayson! Le Scorpion entre pour dropkick Uno! Les fans se mettent à feu tandis que Scorpion marche derrière Grayson. Le Scorpion jette des foin et des côtelettes, puis passe à Kaz. SCU fouette Grayson pour le doubler. Kaz traîne Grayson pour ramasser et claquer. Les fans applaudissent alors que la jambe du tremplin Kaz tombe! Couvrir, DEUX!

Kaz fait reculer Grayson mais Grayson le propulse jusqu’au coin de l’Ordre des Ténèbres. Uno contourne Grayson pour assommer le Scorpion! Kaz se bat contre lui et Grayson avec des foin mais Grayson démarre bas. Kaz envoie Grayson, puis envoie Uno sur le tablier. Uno épaules mais obtient la jambe guillotine baisse! Kaz lance des frondes mais Grayson attrape l’ouricanrana pour le jeter à Uno. Uno prend Kaz et le jette à un poste! Uno se moque de Scorpion et les Creepers attaquent Kaz! Ils s’écartent mais s’arrêtent avant que l’arbitre ne regarde. Grayson envoie Kaz à Uno dans le ring pour un snap suplex. Couvrir, DEUX! Uno traîne Kaz et le nourrit dans la botte de Grayson.

Tag à Grayson et Uno CHOPS Kaz. Uno fouette Grayson dans le coin, et Grayson alimente Kaz au démarrage d’Uno! Couvrir, DEUX! Grayson garde Kaz avec une pluie d’avant-bras droits. “Salut!” Les fans huent à la place. Grayson traîne Kaz vers le haut, le ramène au coin, et Uno entre. Uno griffe le dos de Kaz mais les fans trollent avec des chants de “Spooky Perverts!” L’Ordre des Ténèbres n’aime pas ce chant, évidemment. Kaz riposte à Uno avec des coups de corps et des uppercuts! Uno garde Kaz de son coin et lui jette des avant-bras dans le dos. Il enfonce les épaules puis étiquette Grayson. Uno snapmares coups de pied de pénalité Kaz et Grayson! Couvrir, DEUX!

Grayson garde Kaz avec un CHOP qui lui fait tomber les pieds! Couvrir, UN! Grayson pousse Kaz vers le bas pour une couverture, ONE! Grayson continue avec un chinlok mais les fans se rallient. Kaz se fraye un chemin et rejette les coudes. Kaz jette des faiseurs de foin, mais Grayson s’enfonce et renverse les coudes! Couvrir, DEUX! Une autre couverture, DEUX! Grayson devient frustré mais il marque Uno. Uno CHOPS Kaz retourne ensuite Grayson. Kaz se bat à nouveau avec les mains et les foin! Il arrive presque au Scorpion mais l’Ordre des Ténèbres le fait revenir dans le coin. Grayson fouette Uno mais Kaz lui donne un coup de coude. Kaz esquive Grayson en allant vers le tablier, et il se jette dans Uno. Kaz lance des frondes, des canards sous et des balises en Scorpion!

Le Scorpion se rallie à Grayson puis frappe Uno avec un coude arrière! Le Scorpion fouette, Grayson s’inverse, mais saute dans une goutte atomique! Dropkick ajouté en haut! Les fans se déchaînent alors que Scorpion poursuit Uno. Uno renverse le fouet mais le coucher du soleil du Scorpion se retourne. Couvrir, DEUX! Le Scorpion donne un coup de pied dur puis passe au dropkick du sous-sol! Cover, ONE et Uno sortent. Grayson est levé alors Scorpion le berce avec un droit. Le Scorpion amène Grayson mais Grayson résiste. Kaz balise et SCU double fouets. Sautez la grenouille au DDT! Couvrir, DEUX! Kaz garde son sang-froid tout en retournant les Creepers. Tag à Scorpion et il fait entrer Grayson. Grayson se glisse hors du suplex arrière et des coudes de dos Kaz. Grayson esquive le Scorpion pour DOUBLE PELE!

Les deux SCU descendent, hot tag pour Uno! Uno va après Scorpio avec un coup de pied, le nourrit au genou de Grayson, puis nourrit à nouveau Scorpion au suplex aérien! Scorpio s’écrase sur Kaz dans le coin! Couvrir, DEUX! Uno traîne Scorpion et balise Grayson. L’Ordre des Ténèbres fait monter Scorpip sur la chaise électrique, puis le fait remonter dans la POWERBOMB! Couvrir, DEUX !! Le Scorpion survit et Grayson est furieux! Les fans se rassemblent pour «S C U!» comme Grayson fait les cent pas. Grayson tape dans Uno qui le remet en place. Uno a Scorpio dans l’Especial mais Scorpio se dérobe! Scorpio pousse Uno au coin mais Grayson bondit de haut en bas. Grayson se lance dans SUPER PUNCH Scorpio!

L’Ordre Noir fouette le Scorpion, mais Kaz est là, et le singe Scorpion retourne Kaz pour doubler LARIAT l’Ordre des Ténèbres! Les fans tirent avec le Heavy Metal Rebel alors que lui et Scorpio ont Grayson tout seul! Scorpio dit qu’ils vont y mettre fin, et il especials Grayson. Mais Uno traîne Kaz pour le jeter sur des marches en acier! Les Beaver Boys distraient les arbitres mais le Scorpion les fait tomber. Le côté du Scorpion fait un pas sur Grayson, les ceintures et les rouleaux O’Conner, mais Uno monte au CLOBBER Scorpio par derrière! Grayson couvre, l’Ordre des Ténèbres gagne!

Gagnants: The Dark Order, par pinfall

Invaincu en 2020! Cela deviendra-t-il l’Année de l’Ordre des Ténèbres?

Kaz se précipite mais il est envahi par Grayson et les Creepers! Ils s’en prennent aussi au Scorpion! Les fans boo, mais BOOM BOOM! Colt Cabana est là!? Oui il l’est! Le super-héros de Chicago se précipite sur le ring, esquive et decepers Creepers! Grayson s’intensifie mais Cabana est prêt! Les deux hommes se bagarrent, Cabana décharge les coudes, mais la horde revient! Ils écrasent Cabana, piétinent SCU et étouffent Cabana dans un coin. Cabana se bat, mais de la nouvelle musique joue? L’Ordre des Ténèbres se retire, car l’Exalté est là?!

Le manteau obscurcit beaucoup, mais c’est juste Christopher Daniels déguisé! Daniels se précipite et Saute dans le ring! Maintenant, les chiffres sortent alors que Cabana et SCU se battent! Chicago adore ça quand Cabana et SCU jettent Uno et Grayson. Cabana frappe Silver avec la pomme volante, puis le nourrit à ANGEL’S WINGS! Daniels ose l’Ordre des Ténèbres pour essayer quelque chose! Cabana va-t-elle rester pour combattre le culte de la calamité? Que fera le VRAI Exalté en réponse à cette parodie?

Entretien en coulisses avec Jurassic Express.

Lexi Nair est avec Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt et Luchasaurus pour discuter des matchs qu’ils sont prêts à voir ce soir. Marko, sois sage. Mais il n’y a pas grand-chose qui excite Luchasaurus après avoir vécu 65 millions d’années. Mais il est heureux de voir la représentation des dinosaures et est ravi de voir Cody enfin sortir avec MJF. MJF a des «tactiques», comme Wardlow, le boucher, la lame et le lapin, mais Cody peut compter sur Jurassic Express pour garder les choses justes et équitables. L’aide sera-t-elle nécessaire contre le cerveau, Maxwell Jacob Friedman?

AEW vous souhaite la bienvenue dans «une réalité alternative».

“Votre matière physique et votre énergie sont sur le point de vous emmener dans le voyage d’une vie alors que vous êtes sur le point d’entrer dans une autre dimension.” Une amitié légendaire devenue une querelle assoiffée de sang verra une conclusion. L’élite prend l’élite pour l’or et la justification. The Natural semble nuire à la réputation du Big Hurt invaincu dans ses débuts sur le ring AEW. Une bête indigène cherche vraiment à affirmer sa domination. Et Le Champion s’en sortira enfin avec le Maniac. La révolution va-t-elle assister à un changement de paradigme?

Dezirae Shalice chante l’hymne national.

Dustin Rhodes VS Jake Hager!

Le Natural doit au Big Hurt un bras cassé, mais se contentera sûrement d’une tache sur le record d’Hager. Est-ce que Dustin fera que le premier AEW de Hager égalera sa première défaite?

Alors que Hager se dirige vers le ring, il reçoit un baiser de bonne chance de sa femme au premier rang. Hager rejoint Dustin dans le ring, la cloche sonne et ce match de rancune commence!

Dustin court à Hager mais Hager le tacle dans le coin! Hager enfonce les épaules mais Dustin renverse les choses pour jeter les faucheurs! Hager repousse Dustin et fait basculer Dustin! Les deux mains lancées, Hager se déplace et frappe un suplex arrière! Les fans huent alors que Hager plane sur Dustin. Hager enfonce un genou dans la poitrine de Dustin puis le tire vers le haut pour des coups de corps. Dustins taggers mais jette les mains en arrière. Hager body shot encore et encore mais Dustin ratisse les yeux! Dustin donne un coup de pied mais Hager frappe. Dustin fouette Hager puis se précipite après lui, pour jeter par-dessus la balustrade et dans la foule! Les fans se déchaînent tandis que Dustin suit pour lancer des foin! Dustin jette le bras de Hager dans la balustrade! C’est le retour qu’il souhaitait!

Dustin ramène Hager pour revenir au bord du ring. Dustin rafraîchit le nombre d’anneaux juste à temps et sort après Hager. Il claque et jette Hager dans le poteau! Et puis le tire dedans! Et puis jette le bras dedans! Mme Hager panique alors que Dustin rafraîchit à nouveau le décompte. Dustin met Hager à l’intérieur et se dirige vers lui pour le sortir de la corde à linge! Les fans sont tonitruants pour Dustin alors qu’il sort. Dustin fait le tour de balancer sur Hager, mais Hager esquive. Hager donne à Dustin un suplex de dos! Et puis un GRAND lariat! Maintenant, Mme Hager est heureuse. L’arbitre vérifie Dustin tandis que Hager se lève. Les fans huent que Hager ait pu blesser sérieusement Dustin à nouveau. Les fans trollent avec “Jericho’s B * tch!”

L’arbitre compte mais Hager entraîne Dustin dans le ring. Hager couvre, DEUX! Dustin se lève et titube dans un coin, mais Hager le poursuit avec de gros genoux au ventre. La réprimande réprimande, Hager snapmares Dustin vers le bas et se cramponne avec une serrure haute. Dustin perdure et les fans se rallient. Dustin se fraye un chemin, jette des coups de corps, mais Hager serre fort! Hager pousse Dustin avec un bras, puis plie les doigts et le poignet. Dustin endure alors Hager le pousse vers le bas. Hager entre dans un uppercut! Dustin donne des coups de pied et des coups de pied puis court, mais dans le coude arrière de Hager! Les fans huent mais Hager s’imprègne de tout. Hager envoie des baisers à sa femme, puis lisse ses cheveux en arrière en faisant le tour de Dustin.

Les fans se rallient mais Hager s’accroche à Dustin avec des ailes de poulet au sol. Dustin se bat et monte un pied! Dustin jette les mains puis court, mais dans un autre genou! Hager sourit alors que Dustin sort. Hager sort pour traquer derrière Dustin. Les fans trollent toujours mais Hager fait tomber Dustin du tablier alors qu’il le met dans le ring. Hager prend son temps pour revenir et Dustin le berce avec un uppercut! Dustin fait rebondir Hager sur une boucle puis lui fait une corde à linge! Les fans se rallient alors que Dustin sort. Hager jette Dustin dans les barrières puis le tablier! Hager reçoit un discours d’encouragement de sa femme, mais Dustin le botte! Dustin regarde Mme Hager vers le bas et bloque son coup de ventouse pour lui donner un baiser !! Elle crie “C’est dégoûtant!” à cause de toute la peinture sur le visage qui lui restait.

Dustin met Hager dans le ring et rallie les lariats! Dustin fouette, Hager recule, mais Dustin frappe l’upercut de Rhodes! Le Natural continue de bouger et frappe un bouledogue! Hager titube et Dustin jette les mains dans le coin. Hager recule, mais se heurte à la puissance tournoyante! Couvrir, DEUX! Dustin devient un peu frustré mais Hager se met à la corde. Les fans se rallient alors que Dustin et Hager se lèvent lentement. Dustin lance des coups de corps mais Hager le prend en photo! Hager court pour couper une jambe! Dustin serre la jambe mais Hager absorbe la chaleur. Hager court de coin en coin, monte et VADER BOMBS dans une BOOT! Dustin lance Hager, DEUX! Hager SPINE BUSTERS Dustin! Frappe alors le VADER BOMB! Couvrir, DEUX!

Le Vador de Hager ne suffisait pas et Dustin arrive dans le coin le plus éloigné. Les fans se rassemblent alors que Dustin se lève. Hager se précipite pour fouetter coin à coin. Hager frappe une corde à linge de coin raide, puis court côte à côte pour une autre! Les fans huent alors qu’Hager serre les dents et fronce les sourcils. Hager court à nouveau dans la corde à linge de coin! Hager effleure sa langue comme un serpent, fait courir à nouveau les cordes et les cordes à linge. Dustin titube dans la clé à boyau BOMBE! Couvrir, DEUX!?! Dustin survit au flashback de Swagger et Hager ne peut pas le croire! Les fans se rallient, Dustin se lève et Hager se précipite après lui. Hager écarte Dustin pour donner un coup de pied à l’intérieur de la cuisse! L’arbitre réprimande mais Dustin jette Hager WAY dehors! Hager frappe des marches d’acier en descendant!

Mme Hager est inquiète maintenant alors que Hager est dans un état second. Dustin sort et ramène Hager sur le ring. Dustin jette des foin sur Hager dans le coin, puis écarte les jambes! L’arbitre réprimande mais les fans applaudissent! Dustin tire mais l’arbitre reste sur son chemin. Hager est libre, mais Dustin pousse l’arbitre de côté pour donner un coup de pied bas! CODE ROUGE! Couvrir, DEUX !! Hager survit au destroyer de Dustin mais Dustin continue de tirer. Les fans se rallient derrière Dustin et il traîne Hager par le bras. Dustin veut le casser! Mais Hager combat les clubs et les coups de pied du briseur de bras croisés Dustin, et obtient le brassard! Hager se met sous tension et se glisse, pour ANKLE LOCK! Dustin endure alors que Hager travaille pour se casser la jambe maintenant!

Dustin se lève, fait le tour, mais Hager l’éloigne des cordes! Les fans se rassemblent alors que Dustin endure la douleur. Dustin se met sous tension, rampe et roule! Hager se heurte presque à la référence! Hager se retourne et LOW BLOW KNEES Dustin !! L’arbitre a tout raté mais les fans l’ont vu! Chicago hue alors que Hager traîne Dustin vers le triangle des bras. Dustin propulse Hager en boucles mais Hager s’agenouille davantage. Hager met Dustin à genoux et lance le triangle. Dustin disparaît, Hager gagne !!

Gagnant: Jake Hager, par soumission

Seule Mme Hager est heureuse de celui-ci. Hager et Dustin sont descendus et sales, mais une victoire est une victoire. Le Big Hurt continuera-t-il à devenir invaincu à la fois en MMA et en pro-catch?

AEW annonce officiellement une nouvelle spéciale!

Ce sera mercredi 25 mars 2020 que AEW présentera un épisode spécial de Dynamite avec «Blood & Guts!» Il comportera un match impliquant deux anneaux entourés d’une cage couverte et beaucoup de carnage! Qui sera impliqué dans cette AEW pour la première fois? Et qui y survivra?

Sammy Guevara VS Darby Allin!

Le cercle intérieur a tenté de faire taire les morts-vivants Daredevil, dans un cas littéral avec le dieu espagnol coincant le propre skateboard de Darby dans sa gorge! Mais même ainsi, Darby a pu envoyer des messages à Sammy, en utilisant sa propre communication par carte de repère. L’écriture est-elle sur le mur pour Sammy? Ou va-t-il proclamer haut et fort comment il a vaincu Darby une fois pour toutes?

Mais alors que Darby frappe le ring, Sammy renonce. Alors Darby PLONGE sur lui! Les fans tirent de cette salve d’ouverture mais l’arbitre le réprimande. Darby ne s’en soucie pas, il tire SHOMG dropkicks Sammy dans les barrières! Darby fouette Sammy dans plus de barrières de l’autre côté! Sammy se tord tandis que Darby se coupe la gorge. Darby obtient de l’espace et revient en courant, mais Sammy esquive le bilan corporel pour sauter sobat! Sammy fouette Darby dans la balustrade maintenant comme récupération. Sammy amène Darby mais Darby bloque le smash. Darby se fatigue mais Sammy bloque le smash. Sammy fouette, Darby renverse et Darby supplie Sammy de le traîner sur la balustrade! Darby retourne Sammy tandis que Marko Stunt est au premier rang pour tout vlog.

Darby monte sur le ring pour courir et plonge dans Sammy! Les seules parties qui entrent en contact sont les deux têtes des hommes! L’arbitre contrôle les deux hommes alors que Chicago perd la tête. Sammy s’enfuit tandis que Darby rampe. Darby se force à se lever et à poursuivre Sammy. Darby jette des avant-bras, mais Sammy lui lance la planche à roulettes! Down redescend Darby! Sammy fait glisser la planche à roulettes et la joue comme une guitare avant de la jeter de côté. Sammy sort une TABLE! Les fans applaudissent parce qu’ils aiment les tables. Sammy l’installe dans un coin et entraîne Darby dessus. L’arbitre dit qu’ils doivent monter sur le ring pour commencer réellement ce match, mais Sammy refuse. Sammy clubs Darby grimpe alors en haut.

Les fans anticipent ce qui s’en vient alors que Sammy vise Darby. Sammy bondit, 630 À TRAVERS LA TABLE !! Le dieu espagnol et Undead Daredevil viennent tous deux d’aller à l’enfer! Les fans perdent encore la tête alors que Sammy se traîne hors de l’épave. Sammy revient enfin sur le ring mais Darby est toujours en panne. Les fans ont des réactions mitigées mais Sammy s’imprègne de tout. L’arbitre vérifie Darby mais Sammy insiste pour qu’ils commencent déjà le match. Darby se tire de l’épave!? Sammy se prélasse sur les cordes tandis que Darby exige que ce match commence. La cloche sonne, Sammy KNEES Darby à terre! Couvrir, DEUX !! Darby n’est pas encore mort, mais Sammy l’étouffe avec les cordes!

Sammy se tient même sur Darby! L’arbitre compte mais Sammy revient à 4. Sammy donne un coup de pied dans la gorge de Darby! Couvrir, DEUX! Sammy traîne Darby jusqu’à le gifler! Darby bouillonne alors qu’il se relève. Il bloque la prochaine claque, mais Sammy bouscule. Darby le fait monter dans le Gory Especial! Il tire les bras et mord la main! Jette ensuite Sammy dans un FUJIWARA! Avec la torture des doigts! Sammy crie et se bouscule, mais Darby prend l’autre bras! Gory Grounded Especial! Sammy utilise une jambe pour le bris de corde! Darby laisse aller à 4 heures pour torturer Sammy davantage. Sammy se sauve mais Darby le suit. Sammy revient et prend des photos de Darby dans les cordes!

Darby est sur le tablier, Sammy saute en haut et Sammy saute sur APRON DOUBLE STOMP! Sammy traîne Darby pour faire la couverture, DEUX !! Darby vit toujours! Les fans se rallient mais Sammy amène la planche à roulettes de Darby dans le ring. Darby voit cela et obtient d’abord Sammy avec un DESTROYER! Couvrir, DEUX !! Sammy survit mais Darby rugit. Darby grimpe au sommet mais Sammy le fait trébucher! Sammy grimpe pour rejoindre Darby et lui donne un CHOP! Il va au superplex mais Darby se prosterne pour le nier. Darby bouscule Sammy, Sammy atterrit sur ses pieds, puis saute pour obtenir Darby dans un SUPER SPANISH FLY !! Couvrir, DEUX!?!? Darby vit toujours, même après la céleste mouche espagnole!

Les fans adorent “A E DUB!” comme Sammy gronde à Darby. Sammy grimpe et retire une boucle pendant que l’arbitre vérifie Darby. Les fans huent alors que Sammy amène Darby. Darby bloque la boucle de la boucle pour retourner le singe Sammy dans l’acier exposé! Sammy goûte au karma avant de prendre le retour de Darby STUNNER! Les fans s’enflamment alors que Darby monte haut, pour le COFFIN DROP !! Cover, Darby gagne !!

Gagnant: Darby Allin, par pinfall

Darby tient sa promesse de laisser tomber le cercueil sur Sammy, mais il ne sera pas satisfait jusqu’à ce qu’il écrase Sammy. Mais Hager revient pour sauver son colistier Inner Circle! Darby dit qu’il tire pour tout le cercle intérieur. Va-t-il casser cette unité par tous les moyens nécessaires?

Championnats du monde par équipe AEW: Page du pendu et Kenny Omega VS The Young Bucks!

L’élite est (pas) bien. Le pendu se sent comme le maillon faible et ne l’aime pas, c’est pourquoi il voulait sortir. Mais Matt et Nick Jackson semblent penser qu’Adam n’est pas autorisé à s’éloigner du groupe qui l’a mis sur la carte. Et pourtant, ils ne se contenteront pas d’être moins que des champions par équipe. La Superkick Party pleuvra-t-elle sur le défilé des Cowboys? Ou le Pendu obtiendra-t-il l’aide du Nettoyeur pour montrer à chacun sa vraie valeur?

Les présentations sont faites, les ceintures sont relevées, et ce match de rêve le plus inimitable commence!

Les fans sont plutôt surprenants contre les Bucks en faveur de Hangman et Omega. Peut-être que Chicago soutient Hangman qui veut se lancer seul plutôt que Matt et Nick agissant comme il leur devait. Chicago applaudit “Cowboy Sh * t!” alors que les tensions montent. Omega retient Hangman et le refroidit avant que les équipes ne trient. La cloche sonne alors que Nick commence par Omega.

Omega et Nick tournent en rond pendant que les fans se rassemblent. Ils attachent et font le tour, et les clés Omega à un bracelet. Omega démarre mais Nick utilise des cordes pour se retourner et se retourner. Omega le serre et le tambour Terminator sonne. Nick monte pour snapmare Omega off puis le faire trébucher. Les choses s’accélèrent et les ceintures Omega. Omega veut le nelson complet, mais Nick se traîne les bras. Nick hache ensuite les bracelets pour faire glisser le bras du tremplin! Il tire les bras Omega plus et obtient un armlock, mais des ciseaux Omega. Nick sort et montre Superkick mais Omega garde la garde. Omega et Nick reculent et les fans applaudissent l’échange. Nick et Omega fist bump pour montrer que leur amitié est toujours bonne. Omega et Nick vont dans leurs coins, et les fans s’enflamment alors qu’ils taguent Hangman et Matt.

Matt et Hangman encerclent le “Cowboy Sh * t!” les chants recommencent. Ils se ligotent, le pendu tire mais Matt roule pour inverser. Le pendu roule et fait des ressorts à main. Matt roule, tourne et retire les orteils pour se verrouiller. Le pendu tourne, Matt roule et les deux se battent pour le contrôle. Le pendu et Matt repartent mais se soulèvent. Les fans applaudissent l’échange, mais Matt propose une poignée de main. Le pendu refuse de le prendre, et même SPITS sur Matt! Matt essuie la broche de son visage pour tromper le pendu! Matt jette les mains mais Hangman les rejette! L’arbitre essaie de les faire reculer, mais Matt revient pour en savoir plus! Omega traîne Matt mais Matt le repousse! Nick entre pour retirer son frère du pendu et Matt recule.

Matt balise Nick et Nick apporte Hangman. Hangman SLAPS Nick! Nick donne un coup de pied DUR! Taggez Matt et maintenant les Bucks poursuivent le pendu avec le dropkick alley-oop! Ils donnent à Omega le dropkick du casque! Les fans huent alors que Matt arrive chez Hangman. Le pendu envoie Matt dehors et Nick entre en courant. Nick bloque les bottes, retourne le pendu sur le côté et étiquette Matt. Brise-cou drapé et lance-pierre! Matt frappe Omega puis le détruit avec un dropkick! Nick tripe les tripes tandis que Matt écorche le chat, tordant le casse-tête! Les fans sont divisés alors que les Bucks se tiennent debout. Matt traque le pendu aux cordes et le traîne. Matt écope mais Hangman se glisse au club Matt dans le dos!

Le pendu s’éloigne sur le dos historiquement mauvais de Matt, et même des béliers à genoux. Nick proteste, mais c’est Omega qui appelle le Pendu pour le faire arrêter. Le pendu se dirige vers Omega et lui donne une «étiquette» dure sur la poitrine. Les fans voient la tension augmenter entre Hangman et Omega maintenant, et Omega entraîne Matt. Omega donne à Matt un backbreaker de course! couvrir, DEUX! Omega fait glisser Matt vers le haut, le pendu entre dans la poignée à double hache de la fronde. Le meunier du pendu frappe Nick! Le pendu traîne Matt et le jette dehors. Les fans tirent alors que Hangman amène Matt et le fouette dans la balustrade! Le mal de dos est plus douloureux et le Pendu expulse le chronométreur de sa station. Omega ne laissera pas le Pendu aller plus loin et met Matt dans le ring. Omega dit au Pendu d’entrer et le Pendu revient à contrecœur.

Hangman et Omega donnent Matt CHOP après CHOP! Matt en bloque un mais le Pendu avant-bras Matt dans le dos! Omega amène Matt et ensemble, lui et Hangman back suplex. Mais Matt atterrit sur ses pieds! POUR DOUBLER LES LUMIÈRES DU NORD – Non! Son dos ne le laissera pas! Omega et le Hangman club loin, mais Matt se met en route pour frapper le Double Northern après tout! Matt rampe dans son coin, hot tag pour Nick! Nick se rallie à Hangman et Omega avec sa séquence furieuse! Avant-bras, coup de pied arrière, ROUNDHOUSE, spinning ROUNDHOUSE! Assistant brillant pour Omega, combo de corde à linge bulldog! Nick SLAPS Hangman et va “LUCHA LIBRE ~” à huricanrana Omega. Shining Wizard for Hangman, tablier Penalty Kick pour Omega! Nick lance des frondes sur facebuster! Ensuite, tablier moonsaults sur Omega!

Les fans se réveillent alors que Nick termine sa séquence de mouvements préférée avec une fronde au coucher du soleil, SHARPSHOOTER! Le pendu perdure mais Omega revient à KOTARO KRUSHER! Les balises Omega et les Terminator Drums reviennent. Mais Matt frappe Omega! Les fans huent alors que Matt jette la main sur Omega, mais il tombe sur un Snap-Rana! Les tambours reviennent alors que les Bucks se regroupent. Omega augmente la vitesse, pour voler en un coup de pied! Les Bucks savent trop bien ce mouvement et ils ont remis Omega dedans. Nick couvre, DEUX! Nick fait glisser Omega dans un verrou et s’effondre. Les fans se rallient et Omega perdure. Omega se bat comme un duel de fans. Omega lance des coups de corps, se met sous tension, mais Nick Sucker frappe le pendu! Nick donne un coup de pied à Omega puis marque Matt.

Le double fouet Bucks Omega, mais Omega détient des cordes. Omega démarre Matt puis jette Nick! Omega se dépêche mais Matt l’éloigne du Pendu avec les faucheurs. Matt SPITS chez Hangman! L’arbitre retient le Pendu alors que Matt lui donne des œufs. Matt court à Omega mais Omega monte et retourne et roule, mais Nick fait trébucher Hangman! Les fans huent alors que Matt se lève et donne un coup de pied à Omega. Matt fait monter Omega, SPIKE PILEDRIVER! Couvrir, DEUX !! Omega vit mais Nick revient. Nick piétine Omega et se cramponne avec un autre facelock. Les fans se rassemblent alors que le pendu revient dans le coin. Omega se met sous tension, pousse son chemin vers son coin, mais Nick balance de nouveau Hangman. Le pendu riposte! Omega alimente Nick au démarrage du pendu puis fait apparaître SPINE BUSTERS! Tag chaud pour le pendu!

Le pendu se rallie aux Bucks avec les mains lourdes! Le pendu fouette Matt mais Matt s’inverse, seulement pour courir dans la botte du pendu! Lariat triangulaire pour Nick! Le pendu esquive la corde à linge de Matt pour attraper le bandoulière, pour un Fall Away Slam! KIP up à PLANCHA! Nick descend, les cordes à linge du pendu Matt! Les fans se déchaînent pour Hangman alors qu’il a à nouveau Nick. Nick met Hangman sur le tablier mais se transforme en botte. Nick donne un coup de coude au pendu, puis lui et Matt se regroupent. Les Bucks essaient de lancer le Hangman mais il les lance tous les deux! Le pendu grimpe au sommet, à SUPER MOONSAULT! Le coup direct élimine les deux dollars! Les yeux sauvages du pendu sont égalés par les acclamations des fans de “COWBOY SH * T!”

Hangman met Nick dedans, court et court et LARIATS! Stan Hanson serait fier! Le pendu tire Nick vers le haut et le jette sur Matt, osant Matt à se mêler. Matt se tape et les fans adorent cette confrontation. Le pendu et Matt se font face et parlent beaucoup de déchets. Puis ils commencent à se jeter la main! Les fans sont du côté du pendu et les choses deviennent rapides et furieuses! Matt prend l’avantage avec cette coupe de gorge! Matt court, mais dans une BOOT! Le pendu s’exécute, les balises Omega, les cordes à linge du coin du pendu. Omega court dans le coude arrière, puis il nourrit Matt au coude roulant du pendu. Omega fait monter Matt pour le SUPLEX ALLEMAND du Pendu! Matt atterrit dur et haut mais Omega le maintient avec une clé à boyau DOCTEUR WILY BOMB! Couvrir, DEUX !! Omega est choquée que Matt survive!

Les balises Omega dans Hangman et Hangman font apparaître Matt. Matt jette un gros foin pour faire basculer le pendu! Matt frappe un avant-bras de coin puis court de coin en coin, mais Hangman suit. Mais Matt le sait et bouge, Nick coin enziguris Hangman! Tag to Nick and Nick runs corner to corner to shining wizard, kick, and forearm! Omega arrive, pour obtenir un SUPERKICK! Nick verrouille le pendu à la rotonde et monte les cordes. Le pendu pousse Nick mais Nick se retourne pour atterrir sur ses pieds à la rampe! Nick lance des frondes dans DESTROYER! Couvrir, DEUX !! Le pendu vit toujours et Chicago est tonitruante! Chicago dit “C’est génial!” mais c’est loin d’être terminé. Nick court de nouveau de coin en coin mais le pendu recule. Le pendu grimpe mais Matt le met dedans! Nick frappe CHEEKY NANDOS!

Tag to Matt and the Bucks have Hangman for the SLICED BREAD BOMB !! Couvrir, Omega le casse dans le temps! Matt jette Omega et ils visent le pendu. Le pendu se lève lentement, mais il bloque un superkick pour le donner à Matt! Pendu ROCKS Nick mais Matt ROCKS Pendu! Matt court mais Hangman montre un superkick. C’est un 52 FAKE OUT !! Le Cowboy a appris cela du méchant! Pendu tire et fait une danse, “AILE DE POULET !!” Le pendu saute sur Matt pour le dormeur d’aile de poulet !! MARTY ~ !! Matt se débat et atteint mais Nick grimpe en haut. Nick bondit alors que Matt sort, 450 éclaboussures! Couvrir, DEUX!?! Les Bucks ne peuvent pas le croire! Matt remet Nick en place et Matt entraîne Hangman.

Nick grimpe pendant que le pompier de Matt porte. Le pendu sort et pousse Matt dans Nick! Omega donne à Matt le «Toi! Je ne peux pas m’échapper! ” Sentinelle roulante! Le pendu frappe une étoile filante en marche, puis les sauts de lune Omega! Le pendu monte chercher Nick pour un SUPLEX SUPER FALL AWAY !! Couvrir, DEUX!? POWERBOMB, flip over, V-TRIGGER! Couvrir mais Matt le casse à temps! Chicago est de nouveau tonitruante alors que Hangman rampe pour marquer Omega. Omega se charge, “BANG!” Mais Nick esquive le V-Trigger! Serrures Nick, interrupteurs debout Omega et suplex allemands. Nick atterrit sur ses pieds mais Omega bloque le superkick! Omega fait tourner Nick pour un V-TRIGGER!

Matt court mais nie le nelson complet coude après coude. Matt court, dans un V-TRIGGER! Omega entraîne Nick dans le SNAP DRAGON! Et un autre! Crochets pour le TIGER DRIVER !! Couvrir, DEUX!?!? Nick survit et Omega est choqué! Omega traîne Nick vers le coin. Les fans espèrent qu’ils “se battent pour toujours!” mais il y a encore une limite de temps. Omega court coin à coin pour V-TRIGGER Nick dans le dos! La chaise électrique Omega soulève Nick et monte ensuite?! Nick résiste et se bat, à SUPER POISON-RANA !! TIRS DU BUCK du Pendu Nick! Matt Northern Lights Hangman sort du ring! Et puis flotte à travers pour frapper une autre aurore boréale sur la rampe! Le Polar Express commence, et bien que Matt hésite, il suplexe le Pendu au RAMP LED !!

Matt entraîne Hangman et dit à Nick de se lever. Matt gut remet le pendu en position, Nick tremplins, INDIETAKER TO THE RAMP !! Les Bucks ont-ils simplement tué le Cowboy!? Les fans huent alors que Matt et Nick vont sur le ring. Ils ont Omega tout seuls et veulent lancer le «SUPERKICK! PARTAY ~! ” Omega se retourne et Nick SUPERKICKS! Matt SUPERKICKS! DOUBLE SUPERKICKS! Les fans huent car les Bucks ne s’arrêteront pas là. Ils traînent Omega et osent copier les Golden Lovers avec GOLDEN TRIGGER !!! Couvrir, UN?!?!? QUOI?!?! Omega a ressuscité, mais prend des SUPERKICKS DOUBLES! Couvrir, DEUX!?!? Chicago est électrique alors que Matt revient. Matt traîne Omega vers Danielson Stomp la mauvaise épaule! L’arbitre essaie de faire reculer Matt mais Matt ne montre aucune pitié.

Matt retire la bande de l’épaule mais maintenant même Nick se demande ce que fait son frère. Matt voit ce qu’il a fait et ses mains tremblent. Nick dit qu’ils devraient juste mettre fin à cela, et Matt est d’accord. Matt ramène Omega, des clés en boyau, mais le pendu fait trébucher Nick! Hangman POWERBOMBS Nick À TRAVERS UNE TABLE !! Comment Hangman bouge-t-il?! Omega est gratuit, Matt en bloque un mais pas le prochain V-TRIGGER! Ensuite, BUCK SHOT TRIGGER !! Couvrir, DEUX!?!?! Le bon vieux JR doit même crier: “Pour l’amour de Dieu!” Omega headbutts Matt sur le tapis de frustration. Recharges Omega et V-TRIGGERS! Il jure de mettre fin à cela et il amène Matt autour. Télésiège électrique, mais Matt résiste! Matt fights free to SUPERKICK!

Hangman tags in as Omega staggers about. Hangman Electric Chairs Matt, for the ONE WINGED ANGEL!! Cover but Nick breaks it up!! The One Winged Cowboy couldn’t do it! Hangman glares at Nick, drags him up and throws him out to the ramp. Nick staggers, Hangman slingshots to BUCK SHOT! Matt staggers up as we hit 30 minutes, Hangman BUCK SHOTS Matt! Cover, Hangman & Omega win!!

Winners: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega, by pinfall (still AEW World Tag Team Champions)

INCREDIBLE! The newest tag team on the block beats perhaps the best tag team in the world! Does this change the pecking order within the Elite? Does this change how the world views the tag team division of the world?

When all four men finally stand up, Matt and Nick try to talk to Omega and Page. Omega is a bit reluctant, but he still shakes hands with the Bucks because they’re still friends. However, Hangman is much more stubborn. Omega stands with the Bucks, but Hangman exits the ring. Fans think Hangman is up to something as he lingers on the apron, but he just holds the ropes open for Omega. Is the Elite still (not) fine?

AEW Women’s World Championship: Nyla Rose VS Kris Statlander!

The Native Beast felt vindicated when she finally got to be the one to dethrone Riho. However, she also felt very disrespected when no one cheered. Will Nyla force everyone to respect her “unbridled power” after dealing with the Galaxy’s Greatest Alien?

The introductions are made, the belt is raised, and this first test of the new champion begins!

Kris and Nyla stare down as they circle. They tie up, Nyla pushes Kris to show her power. They go again, Kris shows her power, and they go around the ropes. Nyla has Kris in the corner but Kris turns it around. Kris lets up at the ref’s count but Nyla headlocks right away. Kris powers out and manages to hurdle, but her shoulder just bounces of Nyla. Nyla smirks and kicks Kris low. Nyla headlocks again but Kris powers out. The two collide again and Kris staggers. Things speed up, Nyla runs Kris over but Kris kips up and tumbles back. Fans cheer as the two stare down again. Kris ducks the chop and boots Nyla back, then goes to enziguri. Nyla ducks it and grags a leg, but Kris drop toeholds and knees back! Somersault senton and standing moonsault! Cover, TWO!

Kris drags Nyla up but Nyla powers her to a corner. Nyla rams her shoulder into Kris then goes corner to corner, only to miss. Kris runs back in but Nyla puts her on the apron. Kris slingshots into a forearm shot! Nyla goes out to follow Kris at the ramp and kicks her down. Nyla whips Kris but Kris tumbles into the ring. Kris runs back to DIVE, but FLOPS as Nyla moves! Nyla stomps Kris down and brings her back up. Nyla dumps Kris back into the ring, then shows off her own speed as she SPEARS Kris through the ropes! Fans can’t help but cheer that one as Nyla covers, TWO! Nyla keeps her cool as she looms over Kris. Nyla drags Kris up, but Kris resists the bomb. The Beast clubs and clotheslines Kris and again! Cover, TWO!

The Alien is tougher than Nyla likes, and Nyla drags her back up. Nyla brings Kris over to suplex and THROW into buckles! Kris crashes down and Nyla pushes her out of the ring. A ring count begins and Nyla soaks up both the cheers and jeers. Kris stirs at 4 and slowly rises at 5. Nyla paces as fans rally for Kris. Kris goes around the way at 7 and drags herself into the ring at 8. Nyla stomps Kris down then drags her back up. Kris throws body shots and forearms! Kris runs but into a back suplex! She lands on her feet and waistlocks but Nyla bucks her off. Kris SUPERKICKS and Nyla falls! Fans cheer as both women are down. A standing count begins now, and Kris stirs at 4. Nyla follows at 5, both women sit up at 6, and then stand at 7.

Kris throws a haymaker and then another. Nyla pushes her back but Kris keeps throwing hands. Kris throws forearms then enziguris Nyla down! Nyla bails out but Kris builds speed as fans fire up. Kris DIVES and hits Nyla into barriers! Fans fire up with Kris as she goes back in. Kris wants another, and she DIVES again! Another hit into barriers! Kris drags Nyla up and into the ring, and fans rally up again as she climbs up top. Nyla stands and staggers, into Kris’ missile dropkick! Cover, TWO! Kris grows frustrated but she refocuses. Fans rally again while Nyla flounders to a corner. Kris runs corner to corner to uppercut! Then side to side, but Nyla corner splashes! Nyla CHOPS Kris then whips her out to throw her back in, and CLOBBERS Kris from behind!

Nyla stands on Kris’ head at the ropes but lets up at 4. Fans boo but Nyla drags Kris up from the apron. Nyla hangs Kris out to dry then goes to a corner. Nyla climbs up top but Kris escapes with a handstand walk! Kris rolls to blow a kiss, and then ducks Nyla’s kick! Roll up, Nyla slips out but gets a BUZZSAW and boop. Basement DDT! Cover, TWO!! Kris keeps going as she brings Nyla up and gut wrenches. Nyla fights that off and KNEES Kris in the head! STF! Nyla cranks back on Kris’ neck but Kris uses her free leg to crawl. Fans rally again as Kris drags herself and Nyla over. Nyla gets up to drag Kris away, and puts the STF back on! Kris endures again so Nyla lets go to run and splash, onto knees!

Kris runs to dropkick! She runs again, into a BEAST BOMB! Cover, TWO!?! Nyla can’t believe Kris survives! No one has survived that move yet, and certainly not a pop-up variation. Nyla goes up top but Kris rises to SHORYUKEN! Kris CHOPS Nyla then climbs up. Kris clubs away on Nyla’s back, then brings Nyla up for a SUPERPLEX! There was a stumble but Kris crawls to a cover, TWO!! Nyla still lives! Kris rains down right hands and the ref has to pull her off. Fans boo and Nyla BOOTS Kris down! Nyla hops up but Kris haymakers her first. Kris wants another try for a cleaner move, and SUPER STEIN- No! Nyla blocks that and brings Kris up again. Kris resists but still gets a SUPER BEAST BOMB! Cover, Nyla wins!

Winner: Nyla Rose, by pinfall (still AEW Women’s World Champion)

The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien is still a young star, and just learned that she still has a lot to learn. The Native Beast has her first successful defense, but is this just the appetizer in a feast of challengers?

Cody w/ Brandi Rhodes & Arn Anderson VS MJF w/ Wardlow!

Finally, after months of both sides egging the other on. After weeks of enduring the stipulations put forward by the traitorous protege. After countless hours of planning, preparing and training, these two friends turned bitterest of enemies will have it out! Will MJF be a mere chapter in the American Nightmare’s legacy? Or will he be the end of that storied career?

Cody got a new tattoo for the occasion: his American Nightmare skull logo, star spangled, on his neck! To make this moment even more spectacular, Downstait is live to sing “Kingdom,” Cody’s theme song! Coach Arn leads the Nightmare Family out! Stephen Amell is among them! Will the support of Cody’s true friends and family be what helps him defeat his greatest enemy?

Naturally, everyone in Chicago is on Cody’s side. The bell rings, MJF dodges and dodges and then uses the ropes for defense. When Cody rushes over, MJF bails out. “We’re on MY time, Chicago!” Fans chant, “F*** him up, Cody, f*** him up!” MJF gets back in, Cody puts him in a corner, but MJF dodges. MJF runs back in but Cody goes up and over. Cody wants the spinning powerslam but MJF fakes him out. MJF shouts “IDIOT!” but misses his elbow drop. Cody springboards, but no cutter! MJF bails out again and Cody is furious. But these two men know each other too well for it to be this easy. MJF goes to the crowd and flips Chicago off, then eggs Cody on.

Brandi and Arn tell Cody to keep his cool, and Chicago tells it like it is: MJF is a “COWARD! COWARD!” Cody waits for MJF while fans tell MJF off. MJF splashes a fan with beer! MJF gets back to ringside and shouts, “You want it?! Huh!?” The ring count is 7 but MJF refreshes it just so he can frustrate Cody more. Cody keeps his cool as Wardlow hypes MJF up. MJF gets in but gets a BOOT! Cody goes after MJF but MJF throws hansd. Cody gives them back but MJF rocks Cody more. MJF whips, Cody reverses and hits the Rhodes Uppercut! CODY CUTTER! Cover, ONE! MJF bails out to the ramp side, and Cody gets Full Gear flashbacks. That scar is a constant reminder of the faceplant so Cody goes out and then runs up the ramp.

Cody runs backstage? Because he’s coming back at full speed to CLOTHESLINE MJF into the ring! Cover, TWO!! Cody seethes but paces around MJF. MJF sits up but Cody stomps his hand. Cody whips, MJF reverses, but Cody goes up and sunset flips, TWO! Both men kick at each other, but Cody blocks MJF’s boot. Cody flips MJF but MJF lands on his feet to poke the eyes! MJF gloats, Cody turns him around, so MJF stomps the foot! MJF runs, but Cody follows, and throws big forearms! Cody Alabama lifts and MJF freaks out, as he gets an Alabama Airplane Spin! Cody keeps going, before he SLAMS MJF down! The foot is holding up so Cody covers, to let up! Cody wants to make MJF to suffer, and rains down right hands. The ref reprimands but Cody lets up.

Cody stomps the arms and then kicks MJF in the face. MJF staggers back to ropes but the ref keeps Cody back. Wardlow helps MJF bail out and fans boo. The muscle is doing his job keeping the boss safe, but Brandi comes over. Brandi SPLASHES Wardlow with beer! Wardlow storms over, Arn is in his way, and Cody DIVES! Cody takes out the muscle and stomps him down to be sure! Chicago cheers as Cody fetches MJF at the railing. Cody drags MJF up and into the ring, but then MJF hotshots the arm! The ref reprimand but Wardlow is up to YANK Cody into the post! Wardlow puts Cody in, MJF throws Cody into the post! Fans boo but MJF just feeds off it. MJF stalks over to Cody, wrenches the arm, but Cody throws haymakers.

MJF kicks the bad foot then hammerlocks. He tucks Cody’s hand into the weight belt, then gut wrench BOMBS Cody onto that bad arm! High stack cover, TWO! Fans rally up as MJF looms over Cody. MJF clubs Cody then wrenches the arm. MJF whips and wrenches Cody into buckles! Cover, TWO! MJF grows frustrated but he keeps on the arm. He stands on the arm to torture the hand, then stomps it! Cody clutches it in pain but MJF sits him up. MJF throws punches into Cody’s face, then runs to Fargo strut into a key lock. But Cody gets up, goes around and reaches for ropes. MJF keeps on the wrist, hooks a leg and wrangles Cody to a cover. ONE, and the two struggle for control.

Fans rally up as MJF cranks on the key lock. Cody fights his way up, and MJF suddenly has fans? Cody punches MJF in the head but MJF cranks on the arm more. They end up going to the corner, and Cody breaks free. Cody goes to whip but MJF yanks the bad arm. MJF hops up to DUMDUM STOMP the arm! FUJIWARA! The Salt of the Earth returns to his old ways, but Cody endures. Cody heads for the ropes but MJF grapevines the arm. Cody keeps crawling, but MJF hooks the far arm and brings it over! MJF has some Napalm Death in his arsenal! Cody only has one free leg but he uses it to push himself, and gets the ropebreak with his mouth! MJF lets go at 4 but is still frustrated. Fans rally up as MJF drags Cody back around.

MJF takes off Cody’s boot, wanting after the bad foot! Cody resists but MJF rakes his eyes! Cody punches but his boot is off. MJF throws the boot at Arn then stands on the bad toes! The ref reprimands but MJF brings the foot up, to BITE!! MJF has gone to new lows and fans tell the “Sick F***” that themselves. MJF haymakers Cody to a corner then hoists him up top. He throat chops Cody for good measure, then wrenches the bad arm. Cody slips out and flapjacks MJF on the buckles! Fans rally up again as Cody drags MJF up to the top rope. Cody clubs MJF on the back, climbs up behind him, and is on the very top. Cody has the dragon sleeper, SUPER INVERTED SUPLEX!

Both men land hard but Cody forces himself back up. MJF follows, Cody sends him out, BEAUTIFUL DISASTER! Cody keeps moving but Wardlow is in his way. Fans boo and the ref warns Wardow, but Arn storms over. Wardlow hops down but Arn has a chair! Arn dares Wardlow to do something but the muscle prefers to not take a shot from a living legend. Cody goes out to fetch a bloodied MJF! Cody punches the wound to add on, and even bounces MJF off the steel steps! He puts MJF in the ring, stalks up behind him, and as MJF sputters through the crimson mask, Cody punches him more. Cody has MJF in the corner and rains down punches! He gets all 10, hops down, and hits the spinning powerslam! Cover, TWO!

Cody keeps his cool as he brings MJF up. Cody elbows MJF down then gives the Viper a quick shout out. He puts MJF through the ropes, but MJF slips off to STOMP the bad foot! MJF puts Cody through the ropes, jumps up, HEAT SEEKER FACEBUSTER! The draping facebuster hits, MJF covers and puts his foot on the ropes, with Wardlow helping! But the ref is literally right there, so the jig is up. The ref reprimands Wardlow, but Brandi LEAPS! Wardlow catches her crossbody and fireman’s carries! Cody bails out to warn Wardlow, and Arn lurks up behind him. Cody runs, Wardlow moves, and the BOOT hits ARN! The coach is down! Brandi and the ref check on Arn, knowing his neck is still a concern after all this time.

Cody gets in the ring, MJF lurks up behind him, and LOW BLOWS!! Roll up, TWO!! Cody survives and the ref checks on MJF’s face. MJF is okay to continue somehow, and he drags Cody up. MJF flips everyone off one more time, but Cody blocks the suplex. Cody suplexes and the two men tumble out of the ring! Chicago loses their minds as the ref checks on both of them. How these two aren’t out of commission is insane. A ring count begins as they’re both down on the outside. Brandi and Wardlow coach their men up but we’re already past 5! The count hits 9, and both men leap into the ring! Cody gets up as fans rally and dares MJF to stand. MJF flounders in the corner but gets to his feet.

The two wobble towards each other, and Cody ROCKS MJF! MJF hits back, but so does Cody. The two brawl and Chicago is strongly behind Cody with every shot. Cody back hands, body shots, kicks and punches, but MJF kicks low. Cody JABS, JABS, JABS and so on, to then flip, flop and fly. But MJF falls over before the Bionic Elbow can land. Cody drags MJF up, dragon sleepers, but MJF turns it into DOUBLE CROSS! Cover, TWO!?! Cody survives and MJF can’t believe it! Arn is up and okay, but his concern is for Cody. MJF pulls Cody’s weight belt off, and wants to relive one of his stipulations. The ref won’t let him, and MJF shoves him. Cody LOW BLOWS MJF! Then Vertabreaker for DINN’S FIRE!! Cover, TWO!?!

MJF survives somehow, but Cody wastes little time being shocked. Cody sees his weight belt and wants to use it for his own. The ref reprimands him as much as he did MJF, but Cody doesn’t care. Cody LASHES MJF! That’s one in return for thet 10. The ref wants Cody to stop here, but even he understands the poetic justice. Cody gets to LASH MJF again! Then the belt is a free souvenir! Cody sees MJF cowering in the corner. “You were my friend, damn it!!” MJF crawls and seems to be begging Cody for forgiveness. Fans boo because those are surely crocodile tears.

MJF grovels, hugs Cody, and apologizes. To then SPIT on Cody’s face! Cody gets MJF with CROSS RHODES!! But that’s not enough, he gives MJF ANOTHER!! And then a THIR- No! MJF DECKS Cody! Is that the Dynamite Diamond Ring on his finger?! Cover, MJF WINS!!

Winner: MJF, by pinfall

The damned Dynamite Diamond Ring does it again! MJF survives thanks to that very valuable piece of jewelry. Will MJF be taking this win all the way to the bank?

PAC VS Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends!

The Bastard didn’t come out the winner of his Iron Man tiebreaker with Kenny Omega, so he took his frustrations out on Freshly Squeezed. But even a man as mean as Pac should be careful when angering a Sloth. Will Cassidy finally… try?

Chicago chants, “He’s Gonna Try!” as Cassidy makes his AEW in-ring debut. The bell rings, and Cassidy keeps the sunglasses on? Pac mocks his overall look while fans lose their minds over witnessing history. Cassidy brings his hands up, but Pac again keeps them from being put in pockets. Cassidy waistlocks, Pac slips out, but Cassidy wrenches and wrings him out! Pac is shocked, and then Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Pac swings a punch but Cassidy dodges with ease! Fans already say “This is Awesome!” Cassidy unleashes the shin kicks! Pac gives them back! It’s a shin kick fight! It’s… Well it’s not fast but it is furious. Peut être. But then Pac shoves Cassidy down! Fans boo as the sunglasses fly off.

Cassidy sits up as fans chant, “Fight Forever!” Pac whips Cassidy, Cassidy dodges and ducks to leap over with no hands! And then shotgun dropkicks! Cassidy kips up with no hands! Chicago gives a standing ovation! Cassidy runs, things speed up and Pac hurdles to hip toss, but Cassidy no-hands arm-drags! Wheelbarrow and the hands get the cover, TWO! Pac storms out of the ring but Cassidy builds speed. Pac hits a tilt-o-whirl backbreaker! Fans boo while Cassidy writhes. Pac runs and stomps Cassidy down, then throws him out. Pac keeps on Cassidy on the outside by throwing him hard into railing! Fans let The Bastard know that’s what he is while the Best Friends coach Cassidy up.

Pac stalks back over and drags Cassidy up. He brings Cassidy around and throws him HARD into a post! Fans boo as Pac backs the Best Friends down. Pac brings Cassidy up and puts him in the ring. Fans rally as Pac looms over Cassidy. Pac stomps Cassidy down then taunts the fans. Pac drags Cassidy up and scoop slams him down hard. Fans boo as Pac heads up top. Cassidy stirs as Pac watches like a hawk. Cassidy stands to get Pac’s missile dropkick! Pac kips up with ease but fans still boo. Pac looms over Cassidy again and gives toying kicks. Fans boo and Pac drags Cassidy up by an ear. Pac hears the fans chanting as he back kicks and front kicks Cassidy, then SUPERKICKS!

Cassidy wobbles and Pac reels him in, for a SIT OUT BOMB! Cover, TWO!! Cassidy lives! Pac argues with the ref but that is the count. Pac drags Cassidy up, but fans change chants to “No Pulp!” That seems to annoy Pac more than the other chants. Pac puts Cassidy up top and then climbs up to join him. He brings Cassidy up for a SUPER BRAIN BUSTER! Cover, but Pac lets up?! The Bastard really is that as he wants to make the Sloth suffer. Pac drags Cassidy to a drop zone then climbs up top. Pac aims but Cassidy rolls out of the ring! Fans cheer but Pac goes out to fetch him. Fans lose their minds as Pac puts Cassidy back in, and Cassidy rolls out the other way. Pac is growing annoyed as he fetches Cassidy again. Pac puts Cassidy in but Cassidy is already rolling.

Fans chant “This is Wrestling!” as Pac cuts Cassidy off at the past. Cassidy is SMILING! And maybe even laughing! The true feelings of the Sloth shine through! Cassidy kips up, builds speed and DIVES! He’s TRYING!! Cassidy puts Pac in, crossbodies, and runs to tilt-o-whirl DDT!! Cover, TWO!! Fans rally for the motivated Cassidy as he and Pac get up. Pac LARIATS Cassidy point blank! A standing count begins as both men stir. Pac stands up at 3 and staggers around. He brings Cassidy up but Cassidy gives a “chop.” And another! Pac ROCKS Cassidy with a real forearm shot and fans boo. Cassidy stands back up, brings his hands up, and puts them back in his pockets. Defiant to the end, and he dodges to SUPER PUNCH!? Cassidy’s trying again!

Cassidy grabs Pac, Pac suplexes, but Cassidy counters with Stun-Dog Millionaire! Fans fire up as Cassidy heads to the top rope! Cassidy smiles but Pac trips him up! Pac climbs up, drags Cassidy into position, but Cassidy fights out! SUPER DDT!! Cassidy hurries right back up, and leaps for a FLYING DDT!! Pac scrambles out of the ring! Trent won’t let Pac run away, he puts him back in the ring. Cassidy hits AIR RAID CRASH! Cover, TWO!! Cassidy was slo close yet so far.

But wait, the Lucha Brothers?! Rey Fenix tiger feint hook kicks Trent into Pentagon’s SUPERKICK! The ref shouts at them to leave, but Chuckie T runs in to SENTON them both down! Best Friends and Lucha Bros fight up the ramp but Pac stalks up behind Cassidy. Cassidy turns around into the arm wringer, and BRUTALIZER!! Cassidy taps, Pac wins!

Winner: PAC, by submission

The Bastard tortures The Sloth and only lets go when he’s satisfied. Pac manages to win, even though Cassidy actually gave it an effort. Will Pac get back on track towards the AEW World Championship?

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho w/ Proud ‘n’ Powerful VS Jon Moxley!

Speaking of that title, Y2J has been Le Champion ever since All Out in August, and with his Inner Circle by his side, he has done whatever to whoever he wants. The Maniac could’ve been part of that, but he can do bad all by himself. We will finally see these two go all out against each other, but will the inaugural reign continue? Or will it suffer a Paradigm Shift?

Jericho has a choir sing his theme for him to add a level of sophistication and grace to his entrance. Extra special introductions are made, the title is raised, and the battle of Y2J and “Zero F’s Given” begins again!

Moxley waits on Jericho as Jericho stays in a corner. Jericho rushes out and the two brawl! Moxley kicks and CHOPS and CHOPS and whips. Jericho holds ropes so Moxley clotheslines him out! Moxley hurries out after Jerich to run him down and dump him into the crowd! PNP talk trash but Moxley pursues Jiercho. Jericho throws water in Moxley’s face! Jericho brings Moxley over to dump into the bleachers and use a stanchion as a weapon! Fans get to see this up close as Jericho jams and clubs Moxley with it. Moxley hits back with forearms! Moxley bumps Jericho off one of those stanchions and then clubs him up the stairs. Fans love this as Moxley punches Jericho back down the stairs.

Jericho’s stitches on the nose become a target, but he hits Moxley back in the good eye. Jericho throws Moxley down and fans clear out. Le Champion uses the same shtick he uses in NJPW: he takes a video camera from the crew to record Moxley, while flipping Moxley off. Moxley kicks back but Jericho punches. Jericho borrows a fan sign to wear as a necklace, and then he use a move Minoru Suzuki would be proud of: he throws railing at Moxley! Moxley gets up on the ramp while PNP talk trash. Jericho goes up the steel steps but Moxley ax handles him down! Moxley rams Jericho into the ramp then drags him up. The two brawl on the apron and Moxley forearms and headbutts Jericho back down.

Moxley leaps to ax handle Jericho again! Jericho flounders around the way but Moxley stalks up behind him. Moxley CHOPS and CHOPS, and then BITES the stitches!! Speaking of something these guys do in NJPW… The ref reprimands both men and Moxley bows in apology. Moxley whips but Jericho reverses to send Moxley into a post! Ortiz laughs at Moxley while the ref checks on that bad eye. Jericho raises his hands as if he’s already won. Jericho goes into the ring as Moxley’s eye wound bleeds. The shark Jericho is, he goes after that bad eye with punches! Jericho brings Moxley over to the timekeeper’s area, to BOMB him through the timekeeper’s table! Fans lose their minds and blood starts seeping out of the eye patch!

Jericho leaves Moxley for dead as he goes to the ring. Moxley manages to rise from the wreckage and puts gauze on his eye. Jericho runs over to punch away on Moxley’s good side and slaps Moxley around. Jericho hops up and watches Moxley writhe. He leaps to drop an elbow on Moxley’s back! Jericho rains down more punches, then dusts his hands off. Fans boo as Jericho goes out to take the ring bell for his own. Jericho rings the bell and declares himself the winner! Ce n’est pas comme ça que ça fonctionne. Jericho goes back to Moxley to kick and stomp in a corner. Moxley goes under the bottom rope, so Jericho catapult guillotines him! Jericho watches Moxley writhe and slaps him around.

Fans chant, “Stupid Idiot!” but Jericho flips them off because that’s his phrase, they can’t say it. Jericho throws hands but Moxley just gets mad! Moxley CHOPS and CHOPS and CHOPS! Moxley whips but Jericho reverses and Moxley hits buckles hard! Jericho digs his foot into Moxley’s bad eye then throws Moxley out. Jericho distracts the ref and Santana gets cheap shots in! Fans boo but PNP get away with that one. Jericho goes out to fetch Moxley and throw more punches. Moxley gives them all back! Moxley whips, Jericho reverses again, and sends Moxley into steel steps! Ortiz mocks Moxley with a quote from Friday and Jericho leaves Moxley behind. The ref checks on Moxley but Moxley insists he’s okay to continue.

A ring count begins and PNP taunts Moxley as he gets up. Moxley gets in at 5 but Jericho stomps and forearms him to a corner. Jericho suplexes Moxley to hang him out to dry, then runs to dropkick Moxley down. Cover, TWO! Jericho brings Moxley back up and CHOPS him in the corner. And again! Jericho whips corner to corner and clotheslines Moxley. He puts Moxley up top and CHOPS again. Jericho climbs up to join Moxley and club him down. Jericho eggs Moxley on as he stands up on the very top. Moxley resists and throws body shots. Moxley Super Gourd Busters Jericho down, then adjusts. Jericho stands, Moxley leaps, flying lariat! Fans rally up as both men are down, and more blood spills out of the eye patch.

Moxley stands first and throws forearms on Jericho. Jericho gives them back and we have a brawl. Moxley hits from all sides and backs Jericho down. Moxley whips and corner clotheslines then clotheslines and clotheslines again! He stomps a mudhole into Jericho until the ref pulls him off. Moxley hobbles back over and whips, but Jericho reverses. Moxley elbows Jericho away, leaps, but the dropkick is caught! Jericho wants the Walls but Moxley counters to a KNEEBAR! ROPEBREAK! Jericho bails out but Moxley builds speed to DIVE! Blindside tope takes Jericho out! PNP tell the ref to pay attention, then Santana taunts Moxley. Jericho triangle leaps but into a hotshot! Regal Knee! Cover, TWO!

Moxley keeps his focus and stands back up. He reels Jericho in but Santana is up top! Moxley hits Santana, but Ortiz MAD BALLS! Jericho LIONSAULTS! Cover, TWO! The Inner Circle is crafty but they haven’t screwed Moxley over yet. Jericho punches Moxley’s bad eye then smears the blood on himself. Jericho punches Moxley to a corner then whips corner to corner to LARIAT Moxley down! Fans rally for moxley and he blocks Code Breaker! Jericho denies the underhooks and trips Moxley. Moxley slips out, trips Jericho up, and STEALS Walls of Jericho! Jericho endures his own move, and Moxley keeps him away from the ropes! Moxley sits deep, but here comes Hager! Moxley DECKS him, but walks into CODE BREAKER! Cover, TWO!!

Jericho grabs Moxley’s legs and turns him for the TRUE Walls of Jericho! Moxley endures as Jericho sits deep on the hold! Moxley powers up but Jericho drags him from ropes! Fans rally as Moxley endures, and Moxley powers up again! Moxley crawls, fades but fires up to get the ROPEBREAK! Jericho lets go at 4, and argues with the ref. What is it about Aubrey Edwards that Jericho dislikes? He pushes her around, but turns around into Moxley’s SAIDO! Moxley runs and LARIATS Jericho down! The Inner Circle lurks, and Hager DECKS Moxley! Aubrey sees that, and she EJECTS the Inner Circle! Hager, Santana and Ortiz are all furious but the ref lays down the law!

Moxley gets up, but here comes Sammy! Sammy has the belt, BELT SHOT! The Spanish God slips away without Aubrey ever knowing he was there! She checks on both men, but Jericho crawls over to cover. TWO!!! Moxley survives the screw job! Moxley has a new cut on his eye, however, so he’s bleeding even more than before. Jericho crawls back over to deck Moxley! And again! Moxley keeps sitting up but Jericho keeps punching him down. Jericho goes after the good eye but Moxley stands up. Moxley SLAPS Jericho then eggs him on! The two brawl back and forth, Moxley kicks but Jericho denies the Paradigm Shift. Jericho GOUGES the good eye then BOOTS Moxley down!

Jericho taunts Moxley and slaps him around. Moxley swings blind and Jericho rocks him! Jericho drops knees on Moxley’s head, then hops up. Jericho brings a knee pad down and soaks up the heat to then leap and drop another knee! Moxley writhes but Jericho prepares that elbow. Moxley grits his teeth as he stands, but dodges the elbow! Kick, DIRTY DEEDS! Moxley reveals… that the bad eye has been fine all along!! Who knows when it was back to 100% but he tricked Jericho with it. PARADIGM SHIFT!! Cover, Moxley wins!!

Winner: Jon Moxley, by pinfall (NEW AEW World Champion)

The reign of Le Champion finally ends! And now, the MOX Era begins! Moxley’s crazy like a fox and that gave him the edge against Jericho! Will things only get wilder from here?

Moxley brings out a special shirt to celebrate, and it has a picture of the world title on it, with “MOX” on it a la nWo spray paint. Mox grabs a mic to tell the fans, “Goddammit I love this sh*t!” Fans cheer because they love it, too. “And it has been one hell of a year for yours truly.” A long road to the top. Moxley says he didn’t win it. AEW belongs to the fans, so this title does, too! The wrestling fans have been driving AEW forward! A year ago, AEW said it’d bring PRO-WRESTLING back. And that is what AEW has done tonight.

This isn’t his title, but the fans’ title! The fans in Chicago, at home, and with Moxley during the ups and downs since even before AEW. “This belongs to you.” Moxley has no words to describe the gratitude he has towards the AEW Family, namely the fans. So with nothing else to say, “it feels like it’s beer o’clock.” The music plays but Moxley says wait a minute, he’s making this up as he goes. Moxley reminds us that he is a fighting champion. “Line ’em up, I’ll knock ’em down!” But right now, Moxley’s going to knock back some whiskey! Who is going to line up and challenge the craziest, toughest, meanest fighting champion AEW or any promotion has ever seen?

My Thoughts:

First, a shout out to Andrew Balaz for keeping up on this live when I couldn’t. And what a great show it was! Not everything was perfect, but it’s really hard to be consistently amazing like AEW has been with how Dynamite is every week. The one weak spot tonight would be the Women’s World Championship match, only because it seems like Kris and Nyla weren’t sure about their match-up for much of it. They’re both tall, strong women and Kris certainly has athleticism on her side, but it just seemed like they didn’t know how to mesh. It was pretty clear Nyla was going to win, though, with a handful more established Faces than Heels right now.

The Buy-In specifically is on a streak for AEW PPV’s. They always give us a great kickoff show since they know that is the free-for-everyone part of the broadcast, making it worth everyone’s time. SCU VS Dark Order was a really good match, and I appreciated the Exalted One tease where Daniels was wearing a cloak as a reference to the story of how he was almost the “Higher Power” in the Ministry of Darkness story. In the end, Dark Order won to stay strong towards that story point, but they’re also doing a great job of playing around with it until they can have their desired Exalted One of Matt Hardy. At the same time, I kinda hope it’s someone else, just to subvert the expectations we’ve all put on that story.

Great grudge matches tonight. Hager VS Dustin was a really good main show opener, and I like that Mrs. Hager came into play in some ways. Naturally Hager won because you can’t just squash a legit amateur wrestler who is also doing very well in MMA, that has also been booked as a mean sonovagun like Hager has. But to keep the Inner Circle even, it was good to see Darby Allin win. I hope he has story with Hager next. Cody VS MJF was a great match. The only thing bad from all that was Cody’s odd tattoo placement and Downstait not sounding even half as good live as they do on the soundtrack. Oui. But I figured MJF would cheat to win, so let’s continue this feud into that Blood & Guts special! Though, isn’t the match a bit too much like WarGames?

The world tag title match was amazing! Which is natural from four members of The Elite being in one match. It is huge for Hangman to be the one to carry to load and finish the Bucks off alone. The tease of a turn on Omega was very well done, I really did think he was going to Buck Shot Omega. But we can stretch this story for the Spring and Summer because it is so full of layers. Jericho VS Moxley was also great, and Moxley winning is incredible. His fake out was a bit odd, but I guess a blood pouch explains why the eye patch was bulging. Moxley’s promo to celebrate and thank was really good, and if there’s one thing everyone can agree on for AEW, it’s that they aren’t afraid to call this pro-wrestling and NOT sports entertainment.

My Score: 9.2/10