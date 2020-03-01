Résultats de la révolution AEW: Cody Rhodes contre MJF

Lors du tournoi à la carte AEW Revolution de samedi à Chicago, IL du Sears Center, Cody Rhodes vs MJF a finalement eu lieu dans un match en simple après des mois de construction.
Dans un bouleversement, MJF a marqué la victoire après avoir triché pour gagner. Rhodes est allé chercher un troisième Cross Rhodes de suite lorsque MJF l’a frappé à la tête avec un anneau de diamant que l’arbitre n’a pas vu.
