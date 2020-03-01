Résultats de la révolution AEW: Cody Rhodes contre MJF

Par
Breaking News
-

Lors du tournoi à la carte AEW Revolution de samedi à Chicago, IL du Sears Center, Cody Rhodes vs MJF a finalement eu lieu dans un match en simple après des mois de construction.

Dans un bouleversement, MJF a marqué la victoire après avoir triché pour gagner. Rhodes est allé chercher un troisième Cross Rhodes de suite lorsque MJF l’a frappé à la tête avec un anneau de diamant que l’arbitre n’a pas vu.

MJF se fiche de qui vous êtes 😅 # AEWRevolution

Regardez AEW Revolution NOW sur @brlive

👉https: //t.co/ruPmvGq5Gu pic.twitter.com/Cu4Ml2dtJE

– Lutte B / R (@BRWrestling) 1 mars 2020

. @ RealWardlow face à @CodyRhodes!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/JwNUea3o1R

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

. @ The_MJF va après cet orteil blessé!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/DE3ZON5CwH

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

. @ The_MJF une longueur d’avance sur @CodyRhodes.
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/4vtgHwfnft

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

Quel suplex à l’extérieur!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/5lWXCVN7xw

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

*,
