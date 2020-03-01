Résultats de la révolution AEW: Darby Allin contre Sammy Guevara

Darby Allin contre Sammy Guevara dans un match en simple a eu lieu lors de la soirée à la carte AEW Revolution à Chicago, IL, du Sears Center.
La promotion a mis en place ce concours après une brève querelle. Après un aller-retour sauvage, Allin a remporté la victoire.
Double piétinement de pied par @sammyguevara!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/wgb2VVKnAF
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020
Quelle mouche espagnole c’était!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/IY0N9ixmQc
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020
. @ darbyallin avec le #coffindrop sur @sammyguevara!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/c647C0KsZz
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020
