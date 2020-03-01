Résultats de la révolution AEW: PAC vs Orange Cassidy

Lors du tournoi à la carte AEW Revolution de samedi à Chicago, IL du Sears Center, PAC vs Orange Cassidy a été réservé pour un match en simple. PAC a été victorieux.
Ce concours a été réservé après l’épisode de mercredi d’AEW Dynamite sur TNT lorsque PAC a attaqué Cassidy à la suite de son Ironman Match de 30 minutes avec Kenny Omega.
