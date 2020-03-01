Résultats de la révolution AEW: PAC vs Orange Cassidy

Par
Breaking News
-

Lors du tournoi à la carte AEW Revolution de samedi à Chicago, IL du Sears Center, PAC vs Orange Cassidy a été réservé pour un match en simple. PAC a été victorieux.

Ce concours a été réservé après l’épisode de mercredi d’AEW Dynamite sur TNT lorsque PAC a attaqué Cassidy à la suite de son Ironman Match de 30 minutes avec Kenny Omega.

ORANGE. CASSIDY. EST. ESSAYER. @ AEWrestling | #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/pXf9nP6B8D

– Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) 1 mars 2020

Le brainbuster avalanche par @BASTARDPAC!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/OIwKGWZ8VC

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

Le brainbuster avalanche par @BASTARDPAC!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/OIwKGWZ8VC

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

. @ BASTARDPAC Je ne peux pas le croire!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/1BCxyF4K2D

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e5b3086c0132_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances