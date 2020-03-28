Résultats du Main Event de la WWE: 23 mars 2020

Par
Breaking News
-

L’édition de cette semaine de Événement principal de la WWE a été enregistré auparavant au WWE Performance Center à Orlando, en Floride.

Voici les résultats des correspondances qui ont eu lieu:

Dites-nous ce que vous pensez de ces spoilers dans les commentaires ci-dessous!

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e7e94f92ac13_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances