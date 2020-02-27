Résultats du Super ShowDown de la WWE: The New Day contre John Morrison & The Miz

Champions de l’équipe WWE SmackDown Tag The New Day contre John Morrison & The Miz a eu lieu lors de l’événement payant à la vue WWE Super ShowDown à Riyad, en Arabie Saoudite, à la Mohammed Abdou Arena sur le réseau WWE.

Miz et Morrison ont remporté avec succès les championnats pour détrôner The New Day.

Ce sont les champions par équipes à 7 reprises pour une raison. Ils sont SI bons. #WWESSD

(via @wwe) pic.twitter.com/l9b3EdXzWx

– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 27 février 2020

REGARDEZ LES HOPS. # WWESSD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/5fyMwtOVkT

– WWE (@WWE) 27 février 2020

@Mikethemiz et @TheRealMorrison entreront-ils dans Friday Night SmackDown en tant que NOUVEAUX champions de l’équipe par équipe? #WWESSD

(via @WWEUniverse) pic.twitter.com/jTHaIuw5Pe

– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 27 février 2020

Pas un look très A-LIST pour @ mikethemiz… # WWESSD @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/xufdflqVOi

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 27 février 2020

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e580674d956f_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances