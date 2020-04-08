Rey Mysterio révèle pourquoi il a raté la WWE WrestleMania 36, ​​et plus encore

Lors d’un récent entretien avec ComicBook.com, Rey Mysterio a révélé pourquoi il avait raté WrestleMania 36.
Mysterio est également apparu sur Fox Sports MX et a confirmé qu’il était en auto-quarantaine. Mysterio dit qu’il a dit aux responsables de la WWE qu’il ne se sentait pas bien quand ils ont commencé à enregistrer du contenu au Performance Center. Selon Rey, le personnel médical de la WWE a appelé pour qu’il reste à la maison. Pour l’instant, Mysterio ne montre aucun signe ou symptôme du coronavirus.
Mysterio contre Andrade pour le championnat des États-Unis était initialement prévu pour WrestleMania 36. Avec Mysterio hors de combat et Andrade souffrant d’une blessure aux côtes, la WWE est allée avec Angel Garza et Austin Theory contre The Street Profits pour les championnats RAW Tag-Team.
“DESAFORTUNADAMENTE YO NO PUDE VIAJAR A WRESTLEMANIA, TENÍA SÍNTOMAS DE RESFRIADO” #WWExFOX @reymysterio explicó a @jimenaofficial su estado de salud y por qué no viajó a Orlando @SaturdayWWE
➡https: //t.co/0v0rWQR3Fr pic.twitter.com/q7EFy3W8eF
– FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) 5 avril 2020
