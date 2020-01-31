Ricochet veut lancer un podcast avec Cedric Alexander, le “mini-tank” de Shotzi Blackheart

Ricochet a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant qu’il voulait commencer un podcast avec Cedric Alexander. Il a dit,

«Hé @CedricAlexander, nous devrions commencer un podcast anime. Ou peut-être pas un podcast mais quelque chose où nous pouvons discuter et parler aux fans d’anime et de bande dessinée et tout ce que nous aimons. @UpUpDwnDwn des idées !? ”

Lors de l’édition de mercredi soir de WWE NXT, Shotzi Blackheart a vaincu Deonna Purrazzo. Blackheart est monté sur le ring et est parti dans un mini-tank. Bien sûr, Sammy Guevara d’AEW s’est présenté au WWE Royal Rumble dans un mini-tank lui-même.

Juste une superstar et son tank. Shot @ Shotziblack est à un autre niveau. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TTTFI86lWf

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 30 janvier 2020

Voilà comment un gagnant se déroule. 💯 # WWENXT @Shotziblack pic.twitter.com/Ja7pet4CkP

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 30 janvier 2020

