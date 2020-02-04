Ruby Riott fait revenir la WWE lundi soir brut

Dans l’épisode de Monday Night Raw de ce soir, Ruby Riott a fait son retour à la WWE après avoir été mise à l’écart depuis mai.

Après un match entre Liv Morgan et Lana, l’ancien leader de Riott Squad a fait un retour surprise.

Cependant, ce ne serait pas la réunion entre Riott et Morgan que l’univers WWE attendait. Comme vous pouvez le voir dans le clip ci-dessous, Riott a attaqué de manière choquante son ancien stablemate Riott Squad:

Ond Lundi soir Riott! 🚨 @RubyRiottWWE revient à #RAW et déclenche un assaut choquant sur @YaOnlyLivvOnce! pic.twitter.com/xxcn1TKIgv

– WWE (@WWE) 4 février 2020

