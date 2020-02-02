Sasha Banks et Roman Reigns en vedette dans le spot publicitaire du Super Bowl (Vidéos)

Par
Breaking News
-

Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de «Canvas 2 Canvas» ci-dessous. Cet épisode se penche sur Edge:

Vous pouvez consulter la dernière édition de «Break It Down» de la WWE ci-dessous:

Sasha Banks et Roman Reigns ont été présentés dans l’émission d’avant-match du Super Bowl. Vous pouvez consulter quelques faits saillants de l’interview ci-dessous:

les banques de sasha et les règnes romains sont vraiment les visages de smackdown

pic.twitter.com/y1MglVTJS0

– magaly (@BAYLEYSBALOR) 2 février 2020

🍕🍕🍕 @SashaBanksWWE 🍕🍕🍕 pic.twitter.com/N2SxAjkkUl

– Lutte TDE (@tde_wrestling) 2 février 2020

Testé par Cleatus, approuvé par @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/kD5rvfUdBo

– Lutte TDE (@tde_wrestling) 2 février 2020

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e3752960be9f_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR