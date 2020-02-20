SCU Relevez le “Hot Ones Challenge” (Vidéo), un regard sur les classements AEW

Lors de la dernière édition de «Hot Ones», SCU a relevé le «Hot Ones Challenge». Vous pouvez voir une vidéo de ceci ci-dessous:
SCU affronte le #HotOnesChallenge ce soir 🍗🔥 Restez à l’écoute pour une diffusion spéciale de @hotonesgameshow après #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Hve87hYqF6
– All Elite Wrestling sur TNT (@AEWonTNT) 20 février 2020
AEW a publié la vidéo suivante, montrant Jenn Decker en train de regarder les classements AEW de cette semaine:
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e4e58bd271a2_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances