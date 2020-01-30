SCU rend hommage à Kobe Bryant sur AEW Dynamite, plus de nouvelles AEW

Vous pouvez consulter le pré-spectacle AEW Dynamite ci-dessous. L’épisode de cette semaine mettait en vedette Kip Sabian, Nyla Rose et The Young Bucks:

Comme on l’a vu lors de l’émission AEW Dynamite de mercredi soir, le SCU a rendu hommage à feu Kobe Bryant. Les trois hommes sont sortis avec le maillot des Lakers de Kobe:

#SCU dédie ce prochain match au défunt Laker Legend Kobe Bryant. #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/FvyhseItZG

– All Elite Wrestling sur TNT (@AEWonTNT) 30 janvier 2020

AEW a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant Cody et Dustin Rhodes acceptant le prix PWI 2019 du match de l’année pour leur match à Double or Nothing:

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e3271af74c2b_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances