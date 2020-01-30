SCU rend hommage à Kobe Bryant sur AEW Dynamite, plus de nouvelles AEW

Vous pouvez consulter le pré-spectacle AEW Dynamite ci-dessous. L’épisode de cette semaine mettait en vedette Kip Sabian, Nyla Rose et The Young Bucks:
Comme on l’a vu lors de l’émission AEW Dynamite de mercredi soir, le SCU a rendu hommage à feu Kobe Bryant. Les trois hommes sont sortis avec le maillot des Lakers de Kobe:
#SCU dédie ce prochain match au défunt Laker Legend Kobe Bryant. #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/FvyhseItZG
– All Elite Wrestling sur TNT (@AEWonTNT) 30 janvier 2020
AEW a posté la vidéo suivante, montrant Cody et Dustin Rhodes acceptant le prix PWI 2019 du match de l’année pour leur match à Double or Nothing:
