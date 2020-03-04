Shawn Spears et Tully Blanchard à la recherche d’un nouveau partenaire Tag-Team

Mandy Leon participera au tournoi ROH Women’s World Title. Le tournoi débutera le 24 avril à Quest for Gold à Philadelphie.
Tully Blanchard et Shawn Spears recherchent des fans pour envoyer des vidéos de 30 secondes expliquant pourquoi ils seraient le meilleur partenaire potentiel de l’équipe-tag pour Spears. Spears a dit:
«Tully Blanchard et Shawn Spears (@ Perfec10n) sont à la recherche du partenaire idéal, est-ce que ce pourrait être vous? Soumettez vos vidéos maintenant en utilisant le hashtag #SearchForSpears ou envoyez-les par e-mail à: [email protected]”
Tully Blanchard et Shawn Spears (@ Perfec10n) sont à la recherche du partenaire idéal, est-ce vous?
Soumettez vos vidéos maintenant en utilisant le hashtag #SearchForSpears ou envoyez-les par e-mail à:
[email protected] pic.twitter.com/wKVm7cJQ84
– WALDO (@ Perfec10n) 28 février 2020
Avez-vous ce qu’il faut?
Regardez la vidéo et envoyez votre soumission. https://t.co/w6D0jyefdW
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 3 mars 2020
