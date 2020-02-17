Spoilers possibles pour le RAW de demain soir

Par
Breaking News
-

Selon un rapport de PWInsider, MVP et The Big Show seront sur les enregistrements de WWE RAW TV de demain soir à Everett, Washington.

MVP a été en pourparlers avec la WWE à propos d’un rôle de producteur, donc il n’y a pas de mot sur s’il apparaîtra en direct.

