Support complet pour le tournoi AEW TNT Championship dévoilé

Lors de l’épisode de Dynamite de ce soir, All Elite Wrestling a annoncé la seconde moitié du tournoi AEW TNT Championship. Vous pouvez voir le support complet ci-dessous:
Votre support officiel #TNTChampionshipTournament a été annoncé sur #AEWDynamite!
Qui prend le tout? Faites le nous savoir!
Regardez #AEWDynamite MAINTENANT sur @TNTDrama 8e / 7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/DCTdPcnw6p
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 2 avril 2020
