Tegan Nox Backstage at RAW, Robert Stone / Chelsea Green NXT Promo Set, Plus

Tegan Nox était dans les coulisses de l’épisode de RAW de lundi.
Robert Stone a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant que lui et Chelsea Green couperaient une promo sur la diffusion WWE NXT de ce soir:
CE SOIR. Nous parlons. pic.twitter.com/ngW1vGJ2Lf
– #TheRobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) 12 février 2020
Sheamus et Roman Reigns seront les invités vedettes de l’édition de la WWE “The Bump” la semaine prochaine:
La semaine prochaine, nous avons @WWESheamus et…
attendez …
attendez …
attendez… @ WWERomanReigns! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/woJAbZB0zf
– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 12 février 2020
