Tegan Nox Backstage at RAW, Robert Stone / Chelsea Green NXT Promo Set, Plus

Tegan Nox était dans les coulisses de l’épisode de RAW de lundi.

Robert Stone a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant que lui et Chelsea Green couperaient une promo sur la diffusion WWE NXT de ce soir:

CE SOIR. Nous parlons. pic.twitter.com/ngW1vGJ2Lf

– #TheRobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) 12 février 2020

Sheamus et Roman Reigns seront les invités vedettes de l’édition de la WWE “The Bump” la semaine prochaine:

La semaine prochaine, nous avons @WWESheamus et…

attendez …

attendez …

attendez… @ WWERomanReigns! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/woJAbZB0zf

– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 12 février 2020

