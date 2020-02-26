Tessa Blanchard canalise Becky Lynch pour promouvoir la lutte d’impact, ROH News

Tessa Blanchard a tweeté ce qui suit, en utilisant une référence de Becky Lynch pour promouvoir son match avec Ace Austin pour le championnat X-Division ce soir:
Tessa deux ceintures? https://t.co/S8Jw9cD7v2
– Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) 25 février 2020
Doug Williams et Jonathan Gresham ont été confirmés pour le prochain tournoi de ROH pour couronner un nouveau Pure Champion. Le tournoi débutera le 10 avril à Columbus, Ohio et se poursuivra le 14 avril à Pittsburgh, Pennsylvanie:
• Tournoi Pure Title •
Le tournoi pour couronner ROH Pure Champion commence à #PureExcellence à Columbus, OH le 10 avril et Pittsburgh, PA le 11 avril.
Signé pour concourir: @DougWilliamsUK
🎟Columbus, OH: https://t.co/1oEQ8iRG9c
ItPittsburgh, PA: https://t.co/kJHpac6PbE pic.twitter.com/xxPfOUON7s
– Lutte ROH (@ringofhonor) 24 février 2020
