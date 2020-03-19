The Exalted One Revealed – Détails à l’intérieur

Lors de l’édition de mercredi soir d’AEW Dynamite, l’identité de l’Exalted One a été révélée. Il s’est avéré être l’ancienne superstar de la WWE Brodie “Luke Harper” Lee.
Evil Uno est sorti et a coupé une promo, révélant que l’Exalté était proche. C’est à ce moment-là que SCU est sorti et Daniels a affirmé qu’il n’y avait pas d’Exalté. Alors qu’il coupait sa promo, une vidéo le coupa et Brodie Lee fut révélée en tant que leader.
L’Ordre des Ténèbres a ensuite attaqué Daniels et Kaz:
L’EXALTE EST PROCHE 👀👀👀 #JOINDARKORDER #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uAHQ9EhnwB
– The Exalted One sur TNT (@AEWonTNT) 19 mars 2020
OH. MON. LA BONTÉ. #JOINDARKORDER #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cBefGM8jMy
– The Exalted One sur TNT (@AEWonTNT) 19 mars 2020
