The Undertaker appelle la WWE sur Twitter

Comme indiqué précédemment sur eWn, Michelle McCool ne figurait pas sur une galerie sur le site officiel de la WWE des 45 meilleures femmes à avoir remporté un championnat de la WWE ou un championnat NXT.
Michelle McCool a utilisé son compte Twitter pour exprimer son mécontentement à l’égard de l’entreprise. McCool a depuis été ajouté à la galerie. Maintenant, sous un autre signe que les temps ont changé, son mari The Undertaker aussi. On pourrait supposer qu’il s’agissait en fait de McCool qui exploitait son compte. Découvrez la réaction de Twitter ci-dessous:
Trop peu trop tard… incroyable !!
– Undertaker (@undertaker) 3 mars 2020
