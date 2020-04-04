Top 5 des moments Drew McIntyre de la lutte d’impact, JBL partage une photo de groupe rare

par

Impact Wrestling a publié une vidéo sur YouTube mettant en évidence les 5 meilleurs moments pour Drew McIntyre (Galloway). Revivez ci-dessous quelques-uns des meilleurs moments de lutte d’impact de McIntyre.

Superstar de la WWE et Temple de la renommée, JBL a tweeté une image rare de lui-même, Kurt Angle, Ron Simmons, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Matt Hardy et Edge. Découvrez l’histoire complète ci-dessous.

Le jour où les bombardements en Afghanistan ont commencé. Nous avions une soirée “Bomba Osama” et @RealKurtAngle dit “Attendez, nous avons besoin de lait pour la photo, ne tuez pas mon personnage (rires)” Alors nous sommes passés au lait pour cette photo sur un vol charter. @steveaustinBSR @EdgeRatedR @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/0XvUz7GXvH

– John Layfield (@JCLayfield) 3 avril 2020

