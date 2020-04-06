Topanga veut être dans le “Firefly Funhouse”, Charlotte Flair / Drew McIntyre sur ESPN aujourd’hui

Danielle “Topanga” Fishel (Boy Meets World fame) a tweeté ce qui suit, commentant un tweet de Mustafa Ali où il a fait référence à l’épisode classique de Boy Meets World mettant en vedette Vader et Jake Roberts. Fishel a dit:

“Le moins qu’ils puissent faire est de me laisser entrer dans le Firefly Funhouse.”

Le moins qu’ils puissent faire est de me laisser entrer dans le Firefly Funhouse. https://t.co/32QNmhLZhe

– Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) 6 avril 2020

Drew McIntyre et Charlotte Flair apparaîtront sur ESPN ce matin. McIntyre apparaîtra sur Golic & Wingo sur ESPN2 à 8 h 10 HE et Charlotte sera sur Get Up à 9 h 45 HE:

Ne manquez pas @DMcIntyreWWE et @MsCharlotteWWE MONDAY MORNING sur @espn! #WrestleMania https://t.co/4t3ncXiYWL

– WWE (@WWE) 6 avril 2020

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e8ad532b8c6c_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances