Triple H fait l’éloge des bénéfices de la rue après sa victoire au titre de Raw Tag Team

Comme on l’a vu dans l’épisode de lundi soir Raw à Brooklyn, NY au Bell Barclays Center sur le réseau USA, The Street Profits a battu Seth Rollins et Murphy pour remporter les titres de l’équipe Raw Tag.

Après le match, Triple H a accédé à son compte Twitter officiel où il les a félicités en écrivant ce qui suit:

«Swagger et TAG TEAM GOLD comme personne ne peut… félicitations à @MontezFordWWE et @AngeloDawkins pour avoir remporté les titres #Raw Tag Team! #WeAreNXT. “

Swagger et TAG TEAM GOLD comme personne ne peut… félicitations à @MontezFordWWE et @AngeloDawkins pour avoir remporté les titres #Raw Tag Team! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/0hhQt4HzsW

– Triple H (@TripleH) 3 mars 2020

