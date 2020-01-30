Triple H félicite les BroserWeights (photo), segments NXT pour la semaine prochaine, plus

La WWE a annoncé que Jordan Devil reviendrait à NXT la semaine prochaine en tant que champion Cruiserweight. De plus, Rhea Ripley affrontera Bianca Belair avant leur match NXT Takeover: Portland.
Le compte Twitter officiel de “The Bump” de la WWE a tweeté ce qui suit, révélant que les Street Profits seront les invités de l’épisode de The Bump la semaine prochaine:
🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤 🥤🥤 @ MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/WqUDExFn1M
– The Bump de la WWE (@WWETheBump) 29 janvier 2020
Triple H a tweeté ce qui suit, félicitant les BroserWeights après leur victoire en 2020 sur la Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic:
Gagner le #DustyClassic avec ce type de performance en finale, c’est ce qui élève les carrières.
Félicitations à @PeteDunneYxB et @SuperKingofBros. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7asbgei7CA
– Triple H (@TripleH) 30 janvier 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e328907f35ab_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances