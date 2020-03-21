Trois matchs confirmés pour l’émission Emack Arena SmackDown de la semaine prochaine

La WWE a annoncé plusieurs matchs pour la diffusion de WWE SmackDown la semaine prochaine, qui seront enregistrés depuis le WWE Performance Center aujourd’hui (samedi). Drew Gulak affrontera Shinsuke Nakamura dans l’émission. Si Gulak gagne, Sami Zayn défendra le championnat intercontinental contre Daniel Bryan à WrestleMania 36.

The New Day affrontera The Usos sur SmackDown, les gagnants du match affronteront John Morrison et The Miz pour les titres SmackDown Tag-Team à WrestleMania 36.

Aussi, Alexa Bliss vs Asuka aura lieu.

