Un acteur de la voix veut travailler avec AEW, des matchs confirmés de lutte contre l’impact, plus

Vendredi, Kyle Hebert, un doubleur qui a travaillé comme Gohan pour Dragon Ball Z, a révélé sur Twitter qu’il voulait travailler avec AEW. Il a dit,
“Croyez-moi mec, je MOURS pour exprimer une sorte de chose pour AEW.”
@IAmJericho Le Narrateur de Dragonball Z prend le #JudasChallenge.
– KY ᄂ Σ ΉΣBΣЯƬ (@kylehebert) 26 mars 2020
Croyez-moi, je meurs pour exprimer une sorte de chose pour @AEWrestling
– KY ᄂ Σ ΉΣBΣЯƬ (@kylehebert) 26 mars 2020
Les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour l’édition de la semaine prochaine d’Impact Wrestling sur AXS TV:
* Josh Alexander contre Eddie Edwards
* Moose parle de TNA
* Sami Callihan aborde l’Impact Wrestling
* Rich Swann fait une interview à domicile
MARDI à 8 / 7c sur @AXSTV!
Une entrevue à domicile avec @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/5uhxJXaSQf
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 25 mars 2020
