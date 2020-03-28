Un acteur de la voix veut travailler avec AEW, des matchs confirmés de lutte contre l’impact, plus

Vendredi, Kyle Hebert, un doubleur qui a travaillé comme Gohan pour Dragon Ball Z, a révélé sur Twitter qu’il voulait travailler avec AEW. Il a dit,

“Croyez-moi mec, je MOURS pour exprimer une sorte de chose pour AEW.”

@IAmJericho Le Narrateur de Dragonball Z prend le #JudasChallenge. #AEWDyamite #WorldWideCrowd #DragonballZ #voiceacting pic.twitter.com/f7vYSMjYw9

– KY ᄂ Σ ΉΣBΣЯƬ (@kylehebert) 26 mars 2020

Croyez-moi, je meurs pour exprimer une sorte de chose pour @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @CodyRhodes @sammyguevara @JimmyHavoc @ tonyschiavone24 @ShutUpExcalibur @JustinRoberts https://t.co/8NWZAF1Y23

– KY ᄂ Σ ΉΣBΣЯƬ (@kylehebert) 26 mars 2020

Les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour l’édition de la semaine prochaine d’Impact Wrestling sur AXS TV:

* Josh Alexander contre Eddie Edwards
* Moose parle de TNA
* Sami Callihan aborde l’Impact Wrestling
* Rich Swann fait une interview à domicile

MARDI à 8 / 7c sur @AXSTV! @Walking_Weapon vs @TheEddieEdwards @TheMooseNation parle de la TNA @TheSamiCallihan aborde IMPACT Wrestling

Une entrevue à domicile avec @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/5uhxJXaSQf

– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 25 mars 2020

